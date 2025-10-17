Friday, October 17, 2025 | 11:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Former J&K minister Gulchain Singh Charak passes away at the age of 83

Former J&K minister Gulchain Singh Charak passes away at the age of 83

Former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad described his former party colleague as a dedicated, social and upright leader who always worked for the welfare and upliftment of the people

Press Trust of India Jammu
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 11:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Veteran politician and former minister from Jammu region, Gulchain Singh Charak, passed away here on Friday after a prolonged illness. He was 83.

His demise has been widely mourned across political and social circles, with leaders recalling his contributions towards the development of the region and the preservation of Dogra heritage.

According to family sources, Charak had been unwell for some time and breathed his last in Jammu.

A senior political leader known for his long association with the Congress, Charak served as a cabinet minister in the PDPCongress government headed by Ghulam Nabi Azad in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir from 2005 to 2008.

 

He was also the president of Dogra Sadar Sabha and the founder of a chain of Dogra educational institutions. Charak had earlier served as AICC(I) in-charge for Punjab and Bihar.

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh expressed grief on X, saying, Deeply saddened by the sudden demise of former Minister in J&K State Government, veteran politician and prominent public figure, Thakur Gulchain Singh Charak. My sincere condolences to Smt. Charak and the entire family.

Former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad described his former party colleague as a dedicated, social and upright leader who always worked for the welfare and upliftment of the people.

He said, He was a minister in my cabinet when I was Chief Minister, and we shared a long and close association. His contribution to public service and his commitment to the welfare of the people will always be remembered.

Lieutenant Governor Ladakh Kavinder Gupta also expressed condolences, saying Charak was deeply engaged in social service and public life in the region.

National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah and party's vice president and J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also expressed grief, describing Charak's passing as a significant loss to the political and social fabric of Jammu and Kashmir.

They prayed for peace for the departed soul and courage to the bereaved family in this difficult time.

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 11:38 PM IST

