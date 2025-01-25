Business Standard

Saturday, January 25, 2025 | 09:23 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi gets some relief as air quality improves to 'moderate', mercury dips

Delhi gets some relief as air quality improves to 'moderate', mercury dips

Delhi-NCR recorded improved air quality after the rains that cleared the atmosphere but the temperature dropped adding to the prevalent cold conditions

Fog, New Delhi Fog, Winter

A pedestrian on a cold and foggy winter morning, in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 10, 2025.(Photo: PTI)

Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 25 2025 | 9:19 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi woke up to a thin layer of fog on Saturday as the foggy weather led to extended flight delays at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, causing inconvenience to air travellers. However, air quality in the National Capital Region (NCR) improved significantly with the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 191 at 8 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Delhi weather today

The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.05 degrees Celsius and 23.45 degrees Celsius, respectively. On Friday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 23.7 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meterological Department (IMD). The minimum temperature stood at 9.8 degrees Celsius, 2.3 degrees above average.
 
 
Weather conditions are likely to remain the same in Delhi for the next two to three days, with persistent fog conditions during the morning hours. The IMD has predicted foggy weather conditions and a nominal reduction in the temperature for the next four days.
 
The weather department has forecast clear skies for today with some surface winds.

AQI across Delhi-NCR

The 24-hour average AQI was recorded in the ‘moderate’ category at 199, according to CPCB. The AQI remained under 200 in NCR with Haryana's Gurugram at 154. In Uttar Pradesh, Noida and nearby regions recorded a 'satisfactory' AQI under 100. This is mainly due to the rain that lashed parts of Delhi-NCR on January 23.
 
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.
 

More From This Section

Fire, Mahakumbh Fire

Fire breaks out in parked vehicles near Mahakumbh Mela; no injuries

India Bangladesh, India, Bangladesh

LIVE News: Pakistan sends ISI delegation to Bangladesh, India 'keeping an eye' on situation

Allahabad High Court

We must finds ways to tackle live-in relationship to save moral values: HC

Asaduddin Owaisi, Asaduddin, Owaisi

Govt wants to bulldoze it: Oppn MPs after chaos at JPC meeting on Waqf Bill

Delhi Police

Republic Day: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory, imposes restrictions

Topics : Air Quality Index Delhi weather Delhi air quality Cold weather cold wave

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 25 2025 | 9:19 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayFIITJEE Centres Shut NewsLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon