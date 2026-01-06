Tuesday, January 06, 2026 | 09:23 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi AQI slips back to 'poor' as dense fog disrupts flights and travel

Delhi AQI slips back to 'poor' as dense fog disrupts flights and travel

Delhi-NCR records 'poor' air quality as AQI rises to 292, with dense fog affecting visibility and causing flight delays, travel disruptions

Noida Pollution, Pollution, Smog

Adding to the challenges, dense fog blanketed Delhi-NCR on Tuesday morning, significantly reducing visibility

Apexa Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2026 | 9:18 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi’s air quality has deteriorated again after a brief improvement, with the overall air quality index (AQI) rising to 292 on Tuesday morning. At 8 am, Anand Vihar monitoring station recorded the worst AQI at 344, while the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport area saw the lowest AQI at 188.
Out of the 39 monitoring stations in the national capital, 21 recorded ‘very poor’ air quality, 14 were in the ‘poor’ category, and two stations reported ‘moderate’ levels. Data was unavailable for three locations at the time of writing this report.
 

Also Read

Winter, Cold, Delhi Cold

India braces for harsher winter as IMD predicts rain today, check forecast

Jitendra Singh

Jitendra Singh inaugurates lab to certify air pollution monitoring tools

Delhi Winter, New Delhi Winter, Winter, Cold, Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Delhi air quality improves slightly, AQI returns to 'poor' category

ONGC gas well fire

Gas leak triggers massive fire at ONGC well in AP; two villages evacuated

ONGC

ONGC enters JV with Japan's Mitsui for ethane shipping; acquires 50% stake

 
Pollution hotspots across the city
 
Several areas in Delhi registered hazardous levels of air pollution. The worst-affected hotspots included:
  • Mundka: 344
  • Chandni Chowk: 343
  • Jahangirpuri: 334
  • Vivek Vihar: 333
  • Pusa: 333
  • Wazirpur: 318
Why has the AQI worsened again?
 
The deterioration in air quality is being attributed to lingering smog, low wind speeds and colder winter conditions that prevent pollutants from dispersing. Officials said air quality may improve once meteorological conditions turn favourable. Residents, especially children, the elderly and those with respiratory illnesses, have been advised to limit outdoor exposure.
 
Dense fog disrupts flights and travel
 
Dense fog blanketed Delhi-NCR on Tuesday morning, significantly reducing visibility. Flight operations at IGI Airport were disrupted, with seven flights cancelled and 36 delayed on January 5. The Airports Authority of India and airlines issued advisories urging passengers to check flight status before travelling.
 
Road travel was also affected across Delhi and neighbouring areas such as Gurugram, Noida and Faridabad, with commuters advised to exercise caution during early morning hours due to low visibility.
 
Delhi weather today
 
According to the India Meteorological Department’s nowcast, an orange alert was in place for Delhi. The sky is expected to remain mainly clear, with shallow fog at a few locations.
Maximum temperatures are likely to range between 18 and 20 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperatures are expected to stay between 6 and 8 degrees Celsius.
 
The IMD has warned that foggy and cold conditions are likely to persist over the next few days. Authorities have advised residents to take precautions against cold-related health issues and limit exposure to outdoor pollution, as air quality may remain poor amid stagnant conditions.

More From This Section

Suresh Kalmadi

Former Union minister, Congress leader Suresh Kalmadi passes away at 81

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

UP tops 'Deregulation 1.0' rankings for investment-friendly states

Indian Railways

Railways spends nearly 80% of gross budgetary support for FY26premium

Collage, leaders

10 states, 4 Union ministers to take part in World Economic Forum summitpremium

Indore, Indore Water Crisis, Water Crisis, contaminated water, Water

Indore water contamination: 38 new cases, 15 in ICU, death toll at 7

Topics : Air Quality Index Delhi air quality air pollution Delhi Pollution Delhi weather BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 06 2026 | 9:17 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayYajur Fibres IPOIMD Weather Forecast TodayUN Debate on US Venezuela AttackIsrael Lebanon AttackGold and Silver Price TodayAutism Myths and FactsEmmvee Photovoltaic Stock RatingEmkay Auto Stocks Picks
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon