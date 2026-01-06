Delhi AQI slips back to 'poor' as dense fog disrupts flights and travel

Delhi’s air quality has deteriorated again after a brief improvement, with the overall air quality index (AQI) rising to 292 on Tuesday morning. At 8 am, Anand Vihar monitoring station recorded the worst AQI at 344, while the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport area saw the lowest AQI at 188.
VIDEO | Delhi: The national capital wakes up to a layer of haze blanketing parts of the city, underscoring poor air quality. Morning drone visuals from the Delhi–Meerut Expressway.#Delhi #WeatherUpdate #AirQuality (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/9CAkpiIOE1— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 6, 2026
Out of the 39 monitoring stations in the national capital, 21 recorded ‘very poor’ air quality, 14 were in the ‘poor’ category, and two stations reported ‘moderate’ levels. Data was unavailable for three locations at the time of writing this report.
Pollution hotspots across the city
Several areas in Delhi registered hazardous levels of air pollution. The worst-affected hotspots included:
- Mundka: 344
- Chandni Chowk: 343
- Jahangirpuri: 334
- Vivek Vihar: 333
- Pusa: 333
- Wazirpur: 318
Why has the AQI worsened again?
The deterioration in air quality is being attributed to lingering smog, low wind speeds and colder winter conditions that prevent pollutants from dispersing. Officials said air quality may improve once meteorological conditions turn favourable. Residents, especially children, the elderly and those with respiratory illnesses, have been advised to limit outdoor exposure.
Dense fog disrupts flights and travel
Dense fog blanketed Delhi-NCR on Tuesday morning, significantly reducing visibility. Flight operations at IGI Airport were disrupted, with seven flights cancelled and 36 delayed on January 5. The Airports Authority of India and airlines issued advisories urging passengers to check flight status before travelling.
Road travel was also affected across Delhi and neighbouring areas such as Gurugram, Noida and Faridabad, with commuters advised to exercise caution during early morning hours due to low visibility.
Delhi weather today
According to the India Meteorological Department’s nowcast, an orange alert was in place for Delhi. The sky is expected to remain mainly clear, with shallow fog at a few locations.
Maximum temperatures are likely to range between 18 and 20 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperatures are expected to stay between 6 and 8 degrees Celsius.
The IMD has warned that foggy and cold conditions are likely to persist over the next few days. Authorities have advised residents to take precautions against cold-related health issues and limit exposure to outdoor pollution, as air quality may remain poor amid stagnant conditions.