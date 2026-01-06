Tuesday, January 06, 2026 | 09:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Former Union minister, Congress leader Suresh Kalmadi passes away at 81

Former Union minister, Congress leader Suresh Kalmadi passes away at 81

Senior Congress leader and former Union minister Suresh Kalmadi had served as Union Minister of State for Railways and was a former president of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA)

Suresh Kalmadi

Kalmadi is survived by his wife, son and daughter-in-law, two married daughters and a son-in-law, as well as grandchildren

Press Trust of India Pune
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2026 | 8:55 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Senior Congress leader and former Union minister Suresh Kalmadi passed away in Pune early Tuesday following a prolonged illness, family sources said.

He was 81.

Kalmadi breathed his last at around 3.30 am, the sources said.

He had served as Union Minister of State for Railways and was a former president of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

Kalmadi, a prominent political figure from Pune, represented the city multiple times in the Lok Sabha. He held several key positions during his political career and was associated with sports administration at the national level for many years.

Leaders cutting across party lines expressed grief over his demise and paid tribute to his contribution to public life.

 

Kalmadi is survived by his wife, son and daughter-in-law, two married daughters and a son-in-law, as well as grandchildren.

His mortal remains will be kept at Kalmadi House in the Erandwane area here till 2 pm, the sources said. The cremation will be held at Vaikunth crematorium in Navi Peth at 3.30 pm.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Suresh Kalmadi Congress Indian National Congress

First Published: Jan 06 2026 | 8:55 AM IST

