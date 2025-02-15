Business Standard

Delhi's air quality still 'moderate' as strong winds clear away pollutants

Delhi's air quality still 'moderate' as strong winds clear away pollutants

The 24-hour average AQI in Delhi stood at 131 on February 14, slightly better than 134 the day before - making it the best February air since 2022

Delhi Winter, New Delhi Winter, Winter, Cold

Representative Image | (Photo: PTI)

Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 15 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi air quality continued to remain in the 'moderate' category for the third day straight, with strong winds keeping the pollution level in control, The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded to be 158 at 8 am on February 15, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Best Air quality in four months

Delhi saw its best air quality in four months on February 14, as strong winds helped improve the air quality from poor to moderate levels. The 24-hour average AQI in Delhi stood at 131 on February 14, slightly better than 134 the day before. It was Delhi’s cleanest February air day since 2022 and the city's best air since October 10, 2024, when the AQI was 132, also moderate. 
 

Reasons for the improved AQI

Better air quality in Delhi-NCR is primarily due to favourable weather conditions with strong surface winds clearing the pollutants. Forecasts indicate strong winds will persist today, maintaining the AQI, but a slowdown in wind speed on February 16 may push pollution back to the 'poor' category.

Delhi weather update

Delhi’s temperature is rising every day. The maximum touched 26.4 degrees Celsius on February 14, three degrees above normal. With clear skies and weakening winds, the temperature could hit 30 degrees Celsius in parts of the city on February 16 and 17. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts light rain on February 19-20, which may bring a slight dip in temperature.
 
For today, the forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.05 degrees Celsius and 28.62 degrees Celsius, respectively. The relative humidity is 14 per cent and the wind speed is 14 kmph.
 

Air Quality Index Delhi air quality Air quality Cold weather air pollution Central Pollution Control Board

Feb 15 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

