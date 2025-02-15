Business Standard

Saturday, February 15, 2025 | 07:30 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Indian student community contributes over $8 bn annually to US economy

Indian student community contributes over $8 bn annually to US economy

A joint statement issued after a bilateral meeting between PM Modi and President Trump said the leaders agreed to put in place conducive frameworks to encourage the formation of a global workplace

US colleges ask foreign students to get to campus before Trump takes office

Representational Image

ANI US
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 15 2025 | 7:27 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Noting that more than 3,00,000 strong Indian student community contributes over $8 billion annually to the US economy and has helped create a number of direct and indirect jobs, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump have expressed their commitment to streamlining avenues for legal mobility of students and professionals, and facilitating short-term tourist and business travel.

The two leaders also expressed their commitment to aggressively addressing illegal immigration and human trafficking by taking strong action against bad actors, criminal facilitators, and illegal immigration networks to promote mutual security for both countries.

A joint statement issued after a bilateral meeting between PM Modi and President Trump said the leaders agreed to put in place conducive frameworks to encourage the formation of a global workplace.

 

"President Trump and Prime Minister Modi noted the importance of advancing the people-to-people ties between the two countries. In this context, they noted that the more than 300,000 strong Indian student community contributes over $8 billion annually to the U.S. economy and helped create a number of direct and indirect jobs. They recognized that the talent flow and movement of students, researchers and employees, has mutually benefitted both countries," the statement said.

"Recognizing the importance of international academic collaborations in fostering innovation, improving learning outcomes and development of a future-ready workforce, both leaders resolved to strengthen collaborations between the higher education institutions through efforts such as joint/dual degree and twinning programs, establishing joint Centers of Excellence, and setting up of offshore campuses of premier educational institutions of the US in India," it added.

Also Read

US colleges

After H-1B visa, Trump's Maga supporters oppose OPT programme: All we know

Jobs, Job creation

How Indian students in the US are tackling financial woes with babysitting

Emigration, immigration, jobs abroad, indian students abroad

India leads international student enrolments in US after 15 years: Report

visa rejection

Indian students turn to US, New Zealand amid visa woes in Canada, UK, Aus

Student, Study, School, Class, Students

University of East Anglia declares £4000 scholarship for Indian graduates

The leaders also committed to strengthening law enforcement cooperation to take decisive action against illegal immigration networks, organized crime syndicates, including narco-terrorists, human and arms traffickers, as well as other elements who threaten public and diplomatic safety and security, and the sovereignty and territorial integrity of both nations.

"Both leaders emphasized that the evolution of the world into a global workplace calls for putting in place innovative, mutually advantageous and secure mobility frameworks," the release said

"In this regard, the leaders committed to streamlining avenues for legal mobility of students and professionals, and facilitating short-term tourist and business travel, while also aggressively addressing illegal immigration and human trafficking by taking strong action against bad actors, criminal facilitators, and illegal immigration networks to promote mutual security for both countries," it added.

President Trump and Prime Minister Modi pledged to sustain high-level engagement between the two governments, industries, and academic institutions and realize their ambitious vision for an enduring India-US partnership that advances the aspirations of people of the two countries "for a bright and prosperous future, serves the global good, and contributes to a free and open Indo-Pacific".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Maha CM assures to establish better law and order after meeting Amit Shah

Railways, train

Northern Railways to run special Vande Bharat via Prayagraj for Mahakumbh

Baijayant Jay Panda, BJP MP

Baijayant Jay Panda to head 31-member select committee to examine I-T Bill

Jagdeep Dhankhar, Jagdeep, Dhankhar, VP

VP Dhankhar questions CJI's involvement with executive appointment

PremiumSupreme Court, SC

Quashing of showcause notices: NFRA moves apex court against HC ruling

Topics : Indian students abroad Indian students in US United States

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 15 2025 | 7:27 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayNew India Cooperative bank NewsCBSE 12th Exam Date SheetGold-Silver Price TodayWPL 2025 Gujarat Giants vs RCB LIVELatest News LIVEValentine's Day 2025 WishesChhaava box office collectionwhy stock market crash today
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon