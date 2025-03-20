Thursday, March 20, 2025 | 08:01 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Jamia Millia Islamia hikes fees by up to 41% across courses for 2025-26

Jamia Millia Islamia hikes fees by up to 41% across courses for 2025-26

JMI has also announced the launch of 14 new courses and expanded its use of Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores for admissions

Jamia Millia Islamia

With all programmes witnessing an increase in tuition fees, students may face additional financial strain | Image: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2025 | 7:13 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has announced a fee hike for the academic year 2025-26, with increases ranging from 16 to 41 per cent across various courses.

A comparison of the latest prospectus with that of the previous year reveals a sharp rise in tuition fees.

The Department of Persian has seen a 41.41 per cent increase, with fees rising from Rs 6,700 to Rs 9,475 per year. The Department of Arabic follows closely, with a 37.15 per cent hike, pushing annual fees from Rs 7,200 to Rs 9,875.

Similarly, foreign language programmes, including BA (Hons) in Turkish and other languages, have also witnessed a 37.15 per cent fee rise.

 

Social sciences programmes, including MA and BA (Hons) in Political Science, four-year BA (Multidisciplinary), and B Com (Hons), now cost Rs 9,875 per year, reflecting a 32.99 per cent increase from the previous Rs 7,425.

Also Read

Jamia Millia Islamia

Jamia warns students against raising slogans against PM Modi, govt agencies

Jamia Millia Islamia

Sponsored incident: Jamia condemns ruckus during Diwali celebrations

Bullish, market, stock market, bonds, trading

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals gap-up open for India markets; Fed holds rates steady

Trump-Zelenskyy, Trump-Putin

Zelenskyy, Putin agree to limited ceasefire, implementation still ongoing

market, stocks, buy, sell, stock calls, stock market trading, stock market

Power Grid, HDFC Bank among top bets by Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking

Science programmes, including BSc (multidisciplinary), Geography, Mathematics, and Physics, have undergone a 34.29 per cent hike, raising fees from Rs 7,800 to Rs 10,475 per year.

The fees for professional courses have also been increased. B Tech programmes have seen a 19.04 per cent hike, increasing from Rs 16,150 to Rs 19,225 per year, while M Tech programmes now cost Rs 21,375 per year, marking a 16.48 per cent rise.

Law programmes, including LLM (regular) and BA LLB (Hons), have experienced a 19 per cent increase, raising fees from Rs 15,000 to Rs 17,850 annually.

With all programmes witnessing an increase in tuition fees, students may face additional financial strain.

Meanwhile, JMI has also announced the launch of 14 new courses and expanded its use of Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores for admissions.

This year, 25 programmes--?including nine undergraduate, five postgraduate, eight diploma, and three advanced diploma courses--will admit students based on CUET merit, up from 20 last year.

More From This Section

Yogesh Kadam, Maharashtra minister

69 held in Nagpur violence; police looking for mastermind: Minister Kadam

Premiumchart

Are we a lot happier: Mapping India's position in global happiness index

Shiva Rajora (left) with the Business Standard-Seema Nazareth Award for Excellence in Journalism, 2024. The jury also gave a Special Mention Award to Anushka Bhardwaj

Journalist's work fortifies foundation of democracy: Ex-CJI Chandrachud

PremiumPRIVATE SPACE ODYSSEY

Private sector in Indian space tech: Progress, challenges, and future

student school education

Bill to control, regulate coaching centres introduced in Rajasthan Assembly

Topics : Jamia Millia Islamia University school fee hike Indian Universities top colleges in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 20 2025 | 7:13 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayStocks To BuyLatest News LIVEIPL 2025 Opening CeromonyGalaxy S25 Edge India LaunchGate Result 2025 outIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon