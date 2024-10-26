Business Standard
Home / India News / Punjab: Farmers to hold 'chakka jam' in 4 locations over paddy procurement

Punjab: Farmers to hold 'chakka jam' in 4 locations over paddy procurement

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Takait said that the protest is being carried out by the farmers in Punjab only

Kharif crops, agriculture, farming, farmers, soyabean, sowing

Amarainder Singh had yesterday visited the grain market in Khanna on Friday and met farmers and arhtiyas (commission agents) Representational image

ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2024 | 11:35 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Farmers in Punjab on Saturday began a sit-down protest at Phagwara Main Chowk in Kapurthala district of the State as part of a one-day protest against the government to press for various demands, including timely paddy procurement. Bharatiya Kisan Union (Krantikari) Punjab which is organising the protest said it plans to block four national highways. "On 26th October, will do a road blockade at four points. We will begin the protest at 1

The roadblocks or the "chakka jam" will be organised at four places including Sangrur, Moga, Phagwara, and Batla. Phul said that the blockade will continue indefinitely if the demands are not met. Recently, a meeting chaired by Union Food and Supply Minister Pralhad Joshi on the paddy procurement issue was held in New Delhi where it was decided that he will visit Punjab to survey the conditions of paddy procurement. Minister of State (MoS) for Food Ranveet Singh Bittu and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwat Mann were present during the meeting.  "No team (from Delhi) has come yet and the crisis continues. We want them to come immediately to end the crisis (related to paddy procurement). The government is trying to implement the three black laws in different ways. If Captain Amarinder Singh, who is in BJP and was the former CM of Punjab, wants the welfare of Punjab, he should talk to the centre," said Sarwan Singh Pandher, General Secretary of Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (PKMSC).He further said that the Punjab CM is also going to Delhi and we want Arvind Kejriwal to solve the problems or the entire state will be blocked.

 

Amarainder Singh had yesterday visited the grain market in Khanna on Friday and met farmers and arhtiyas (commission agents). He lashed out at Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann government in the State agaisnt its slow procurement from farmers.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Takait said that the protest is being carried out by the farmers in Punjab only. He also questioned the government's actions against stubble burning, saying that the government should give solutions to farmers instead. Earlier, CM Mann spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and requested him to find a solution to the problem of paddy procurement and rice millers. He expressed that the state government has addressed nearly all the demands made by millers in Punjab.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

This has led to incidents of stubble burning, as the farmers burn the paddy residue to sow wheat. Unlike previous years, the number of stubble burning incidents has reduced considerably this year. From the onset of the stubble burning season (widely

Stubble burning cases reported in Punjab, Haryana despite SC's criticism

National Investigation Agency NIA

NIA chargesheets associate of Khalistani terrorists in Punjab terror case

AAP, Arvind Kejriwal

Punjab Assembly elections: AAP names candidates for all four seats

paddy farmer

262K MT of paddy lifted, 1.63 mn MT procured: Punjab food minister

stubble burning

Our govts reducing stubble burning, BJP-ruled states doing nothing: AAP

Topics : Punjab farmer's life PM Kisan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 26 2024 | 11:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon