Business Standard
Home / India News / In major reshuffle, Centre appoints 29 joint secretaries in different depts

In major reshuffle, Centre appoints 29 joint secretaries in different depts

Officers from various central services have been appointed to key joint secretary (JS)-level posts

Parliament, New Parliament

Parliament (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2024 | 11:19 AM IST

Listen to This Article

In a major bureaucratic reshuffle effected by the Centre, 29 joint secretaries have been appointed in different government departments.

Officers from various central services, including the Indian Defence Accounts Service (IDAS), Indian Railway Service of Electrical Engineers (IRSEE), Indian Audit and Accounts Service (IA&AS) and Indian Revenue Service (IRS) among others have been appointed to these key joint secretary (JS)-level posts, as per an order issued by the Personnel Ministry.

IDAS officers Praveen Kumar Rai and Rakesh Kumar Pandey, and IRSEE officer Rajesh Gupta have been appointed as joint secretaries in the Home Ministry, said the order dated October 25.

 

Raj Kumar, a 1999-batch IA&AS officer, has been named as Director (Finance) in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) under the Ministry of Home Affairs for a tenure of five years, it said.

Deepak Agarwal, a 2000-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre, has been appointed as Managing Director (JS level), National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED), the order said.

IAS officers Chauhan Sarita Chand and P Bala Kiran have been appointed as Joint Secretary, Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances and Department of Personnel & Training, respectively.

More From This Section

The CAPFs, which fall under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Home Affairs, include the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), National Security Guard, Border Security Force (BSF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Central Industrial Security Force

Lawrence Bishnoi interview: Punjab Police suspends 2 dy SPs among 7 cops

Iran-Israel, Israel-Iran

Latest LIVE: US urges Israeli strikes on Iran to end, warns against further retaliation

Cyclone Dana, Cyclone, Dana

Cyclone Dana: Two more deaths reported in West Bengal, toll hits 4

Cyclone Dana, Cyclone, Dana

Cyclone, rain damaged crops in Odisha, submerged 2.8 lakh acre land

Health

Unprecedented work being done under PM-ABHIM: Niti Aayog member VK Paul

Bhavna Saxena, a 1996-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of Andhra Pradesh cadre, has been appointed as CEO, Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) under the Ministry of Women & Child Development, the order said.

Anjan Kumar Mishra, a 1998-batch Indian Ordnance Factories Service (IOFS) officer, has been named as Secretary, Petroleum & Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) under the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas.

Niraj Kumar, a Central Secretariat Service (CSS) officer, has been appointed as Joint Secretary, Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region, the order said.

Kesang Yangzom Sherpa, a 1995-batch IRS (Income Tax cadre) officer, will be Joint Secretary, Department of Commerce.

Premjit Lal has been appointed as Executive Director, India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), Balamurugan D will be Joint Secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs and Rama Shankar Sinha has been named as Joint Secretary, Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying.

Senior bureaucrats Rajat Agarwal and Ved Prakash Mishra have been appointed as joint secretaries in the Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Mudra Yojna

Centre doubles loan limit under Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana to Rs 20 lakh

Exam, National exam

UPPSC PCS Prelims exam 2024 postponed, likely to be held in December

Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala CM

Kannur airport yet to get 'point of call' status from Centre: Kerala govt

Mansukh Mandaviya, Mansukh, Mandaviya

Centre to create a database of citizens moving abroad for work, education

cotton yarn, cotton, textile, clothes

Govt pushes for HT-BT cotton to counter increasing demand to use glyphosate

Topics : indian government civil services Ministry Bureaucrats

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 26 2024 | 11:19 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon