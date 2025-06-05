Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has announced plans to amend the Assembly’s Rules of Procedure to reflect values of “inclusivity, clarity, and equality”, reported The Hindu.
Speaking at a recent press conference, Gupta cited the consistent use of male pronouns in the existing rule book as an outdated practice. “The process has already started. On June 5, the Rules Committee of the Assembly will meet to discuss and review the changes,” he said.
He confirmed that gender-neutral terms like “them” will replace gender-specific pronouns — a change inspired by best practices already adopted in both Houses of Parliament.
These amendments are expected to be implemented in time for the upcoming Monsoon Session, scheduled for July.
In addition to procedural changes, Speaker Gupta also shared that a comprehensive ‘100-day report card’ on Assembly proceedings will be released on June 6. He revealed that over this period, the House convened for 12 sittings and held discussions for a total of 46 hours and 16 minutes — the longest single-session activity in the last 25 years.
Also Read
“This reflects the seriousness and productivity with which legislative business is now being conducted,” Gupta stated.
In another major announcement, the Speaker introduced the formation of two new standing committees: the Committee on Welfare of Senior Citizens and the Committee on Welfare of Transgender People. These bodies will focus on policy oversight and advocacy for often overlooked communities in the national capital.