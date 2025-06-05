Thursday, June 05, 2025 | 06:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Delhi Assembly to introduce gender-neutral language in rule book: Speaker

Delhi Assembly to introduce gender-neutral language in rule book: Speaker

Speaker Vijender Gupta said a 100-day report card on Delhi Assembly work will be out June 6, highlighting 12 sittings and 46+ hours of debate - the longest session stretch in 25 years

Delhi Assembly

Speaker Vijender Gupta announces reforms to make Delhi Assembly rules more inclusive, citing gender-neutral language as a key change.(Photo: PTI)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 6:03 PM IST

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has announced plans to amend the Assembly’s Rules of Procedure to reflect values of “inclusivity, clarity, and equality”, reported The Hindu.
 
Speaking at a recent press conference, Gupta cited the consistent use of male pronouns in the existing rule book as an outdated practice. “The process has already started. On June 5, the Rules Committee of the Assembly will meet to discuss and review the changes,” he said.
 
He confirmed that gender-neutral terms like “them” will replace gender-specific pronouns — a change inspired by best practices already adopted in both Houses of Parliament. 
 
These amendments are expected to be implemented in time for the upcoming Monsoon Session, scheduled for July. 
 
In addition to procedural changes, Speaker Gupta also shared that a comprehensive ‘100-day report card’ on Assembly proceedings will be released on June 6. He revealed that over this period, the House convened for 12 sittings and held discussions for a total of 46 hours and 16 minutes — the longest single-session activity in the last 25 years.

“This reflects the seriousness and productivity with which legislative business is now being conducted,” Gupta stated.
 
In another major announcement, the Speaker introduced the formation of two new standing committees: the Committee on Welfare of Senior Citizens and the Committee on Welfare of Transgender People. These bodies will focus on policy oversight and advocacy for often overlooked communities in the national capital.
   

Topics : Delhi Assembly Gender equality BS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 6:03 PM IST

