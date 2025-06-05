Thursday, June 05, 2025 | 05:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Kerala govt revises Bakrid holiday to June 7, faces backlash over cutback

Kerala govt revises Bakrid holiday to June 7, faces backlash over cutback

Earlier, the government had declared Friday, June 6, as the holiday for Bakrid. However, with the festival falling a day later, authorities have revised the decision

Pinarayi Vijayan, Pinarayi, Vijayan, Kerala CM

Officials said the change was made to ensure the holiday aligns with the actual date of celebration observed by the people. (Photo: PTI)

PTI New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 5:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Kerala government on Thursday announced that Saturday, June 7, will be a public holiday in observance of Bakrid, following reports that the festival will be celebrated across the state on that day.

Earlier, the government had declared Friday, June 6, as the holiday for Bakrid. However, with the festival falling a day later, authorities have revised the decision.

As a result, June 6 (Friday) will now be a regular working day.

The updated holiday on June 7 will apply to all government offices, public sector undertakings, educational institutions including professional colleges, and institutions governed by the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, the government order said.

 

Officials said the change was made to ensure the holiday aligns with the actual date of celebration observed by the people.

Also Read

Pinarayi Vijayan, Pinarayi, Vijayan, Kerala CM

Kerala CM calls for controlled, democratic use of natural resources

KC Venugopal, PAC head

Pension remarks meant to show govt's delay in payment, arrears: Venugopal

Pinarayi Vijayan, Pinarayi, Vijayan, Kerala CM

Centre denying Kerala its rightful share in tax devolution: CM Vijayan

School

Kerala launches 'Jyothi' to ensure education for migrant workers' children

Supreme Court

Centre in SC opposes Kerala's stand to withdraw plea against governor

The Muslim Students Federation (MSF), the student wing of the Indian Union Muslim League, criticised the Kerala government for cutting the Bakrid public-holiday period to a single day.

In a Facebook post, MSF state president P K Navas called the move "extremely shameful" and urged the government to reverse it.

"Kerala has always treated every community's festival as a festival for all," Navas wrote.

"If you cannot protect us, at least do not harass us; if you cannot give, do not take away," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

delimitation 2026, census-based delimitation, delimitation in India, Lok Sabha seat distribution, south vs north political representation, one person one vote principle, constitutional amendment 84th, population-based seat allocation, political repre

Explained: India's 2027 census to include caste count, trigger delimitation

JNU (Photo: Wikipedia)

JNU student missing case: Delhi court to decide on closure report on Jun 30

caste census, castes, caste survey

After 16-year gap, Census to be held in two phases by 2027

PremiumCensus 2010

Infirmities to caste-tech: How Census questions have changed since 1872

Bengaluru RCB stampede

Chinnaswamy stampede: RCB pledges ₹10 lakh to each victim's family

Topics : Eid Kerala government Bakr-Eid Eid celebrations

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 5:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayLive News TodayGold Card VisaOneplus 13s ReviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon