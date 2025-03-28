Friday, March 28, 2025 | 09:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi Assembly sends CAG reports on AAP govt finances to PAC for probe

Delhi Assembly sends CAG reports on AAP govt finances to PAC for probe

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday tabled the reports in the Assembly, Finance Accounts and Appropriation Accounts of the Delhi government for the financial years 2021-22 and 2022-23

Delhi Assembly, Rekha Gupta

The Speaker said the CAG reports will be examined by the PAC to ensure proper accounting of the finances. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 9:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The CAG reports on finance and appropriation accounts of the previous AAP government in Delhi, revealing non-submission of bills and utilisation certificates worth hundreds of crores of rupees and risk of fund misuse, referred on Friday to the Assembly's Public Accounts Committee (PAC) for investigation.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday tabled the reports in the Assembly, Finance Accounts and Appropriation Accounts of the Delhi government for the financial years 2021-22 and 2022-23.

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta said that in the Financial Accounts for the year 2021-2022, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) found that an amount of Rs 432.42 crore was outstanding due to non-submission of bills by government departments,  It means there was no way to confirm whether the amount was actually spent as approved by the Legislative Assembly. In the year 2022-2023, this amount was Rs 574.89 crore, he said.

 

"The CAG has also expressed concern over the non-submission of Utilization Certificates for an amount of Rs 9,314.85 crore as of March 31, 2023, which poses a serious risk of fund misuse," he said addressing the House.

The Finance Accounts and Appropriation Accounts are thoroughly scrutinized and audited by the CAG and then presented to the concerned Legislative Assembly.

Also Read

Delhi Assembly, Delhi Legislative Assembly

Delhi Assembly to discuss Mustafabad name change, CAG report on DTC today

Atishi marlena, Atishi, Delhi CM

Delhi HC issues notice on plea challenging Atishi's Kalkaji election win

Nagpur violence

Highlights: More than 114 detained in connection to Nagpur violence so far

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi Budget 2025: ₹5,100 crore allocated for ₹2,500 every month to women

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta to present Budget 2025-26 for national capital today

"Surprisingly, like other reports, these reports were also suppressed by the previous government and not brought before the Legislative Assembly," the Speaker said.

In the Appropriation Accounts for the year 2021-2022, the CAG reported that there was a total saving of Rs 10,539 crore, out of which Rs 5,458 crore lapsed due to delayed surrender. Similarly, in the year 2022-2023, there was a total saving of Rs 14,115.71 crore, out of which ?7,557.47 crore lapsed due to delayed surrender.

"This implies that if the government had planned and implemented properly, this amount could have been used for the welfare of the people of Delhi," he observed.

The Speaker said the CAG reports will be examined by the PAC to ensure proper accounting of the finances and ensure that government funds are not misused.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi

India not just nation of dreams but also one that delivers, says PM Modi

Modi, Narendra Modi

Live: India, Sri Lanka set to ink major defence pact during PM Modi's Colombo trip

india us trade deal

India, US to wrap up early stages of trade pact talks on Saturday: Sources

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED arrests Vijay R Gupta of Vindhyavasini Group in loan fraud case

gavel law cases

RG Kar case: Calcutta HC directs CBI to submit case diary of Kolkata Police

Topics : Delhi Assembly Delhi government AAP CAG report

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 28 2025 | 9:46 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayLatest LIVE newsSpinaroo Commercial IPOCSK vs RCB LIVE ScoreWhat is Studio GhibliIPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon