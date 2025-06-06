Friday, June 06, 2025 | 10:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi braces for warmer days as mercury set to rise, AQI drops to 137

Delhi braces for warmer days as mercury set to rise, AQI drops to 137

Despite the forecast, no weather alert has been issued for the national capital. Authorities advise residents to take precautions against heat and stay indoors during peak afternoon hours

Heatwaves

Delhi residents are in for a hot and humid Friday, with temperatures expected to hit 39 degrees Celsius. Image: Bloomberg

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 10:38 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi residents are in for a hot and humid Friday, with temperatures expected to hit 39 degrees Celsius and the minimum hovering around 26 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). While the skies will remain generally cloudy, the IMD has warned of possible thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds later in the day.
 
Despite the forecast, no weather alert has been issued for the national capital. Authorities advise residents to take precautions against heat and stay indoors during peak afternoon hours. 
 

Delhi weather forecast for the week 

From today onwards, weather conditions are forecast to stabilise with partly cloudy skies and rising temperatures. Daytime temperatures are set to touch 38 to 40 degrees Celsius between 5 and 8 June. Despite the trend, the IMD has clearly stated that no heatwave conditions are likely over the next seven days. Winds are expected to shift north-westerly later in the week, with moderate speeds of 20 to 30 kmph.
 
 

Delhi AQI improves after rain 

Air quality in Delhi improved to the ‘moderate’ category on Friday morning following widespread rain across Delhi-NCR. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 137 at 8 am on 5 June, compared to 146 at the same time a day earlier. 

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump, Elon Musk

Jabs fly as Musk and Trump step into the ring, here's how the feud unfolded

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra

RBI policy: MPC cuts repo rate by 50 bps to 5.5%, shifts stance to neutral

India covid cases

India reports 4 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours, active cases rise to 5,364

Vijay Mallya

'I'm not a chor, I didn't run': Vijay Mallya defends himself after 9 years

Donald Trump,Trump, Angela F Ochoa

Pay $1,000 to get a faster US visa interview? Details of Trump's plans

 
The improvement in air quality is attributed to the rain, which cleared the atmosphere of pollutants.
 
Air quality also improved across the NCR, with AQI levels remaining ‘moderate’ in most locations. Delhi’s 24-hour average AQI stood at 203 at 4 pm on 5 June. In Gurugram, the AQI was 149, placing it in the ‘moderate’ category. Noida and Greater Noida recorded AQIs of 182 and 154 respectively, while Ghaziabad’s AQI stood at 176.
 
According to the CPCB, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.
 

More From This Section

Naxal leader killed in Chattisgarh; second to be neutralised in 3 weeks

Naxal leader killed in Chattisgarh; second to be neutralised in 3 weeks

chenab rail bridge

PM Modi to inaugurate world's highest railway arch Chenab Bridge: 10 points

Premiumindia population, population, delhi

Datanomics: Census likely to show India as most populous country

Elon Musk jumps on the stage behind Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump during a campaign rally

Highlights: Trump says doesn't know if he and Musk will continue good relationship

Pankaj Singh

Delhi govt plans to roll out MRI, CT Scan services at state-run hospitals

Topics : BS Web Reports Delhi weather IMD weather forecast Delhi air quality

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 10:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayLive News TodayGet US Visa FasterGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon