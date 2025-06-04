Wednesday, June 04, 2025 | 12:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Delhi unveils 25-point plan to cut pollution, boost clean mobility: Details

Delhi's new air plan targets dust, vehicles, and landfills, with 5,000 e-buses, 7 million trees, cloud seeding, and AI tools to track and fight pollution

In a first, Delhi will also try cloud seeding to trigger artificial rain to reduce dust levels. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 12:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday launched a detailed 25-point 'Air Pollution Mitigation Plan 2025' aimed at tackling the national capital’s worsening air quality. The plan focuses on seven major sources of pollution, including dust, vehicles, construction waste, solid waste, industrial emissions, lack of greenery, and poor monitoring.
 
“Providing clean air to Delhi’s citizens is not optional. It is our duty,” said Gupta at the Delhi Secretariat, reported the Hindustan Times.
 
“This plan balances enforcement, innovation, and public engagement. It is not just a document but a roadmap for a clean and healthy Delhi," she said.
 
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had promised to cut Delhi’s pollution by half by 2030 in its 2025 election manifesto. 
 

Electric push: 5,000 e-buses, 2,299 e-autos

 
A major highlight of the plan is the rollout of more than 5,000 new electric buses and 2,299 e-autos by the end of the year. Charging stations will also be set up at markets, malls, metro stations, airports, and parking lots.
 
To control vehicle emissions, ANPR (automatic number plate recognition) cameras will be used to stop old, polluting vehicles from entering the city.
 
The city will also enforce CAQM’s rule banning all but BS-VI, CNG, and electric commercial vehicles. 
 

Dust control and green drive

 
To reduce dust pollution, over 1,000 water sprinklers and 140 anti-smog guns will be deployed year-round with GPS and CCTV tracking. Night cleaning will be expanded with 200 mechanical sweepers, 70 electric litter pickers, and 38 tankers.
 
Gupta also announced a major tree plantation campaign under the slogan 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' (one tree in the name of your mother), which will see seven million saplings planted across the city. 
 

Construction sites under strict watch

 
All construction projects larger than 500 square metres will also need to register with the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and follow a 14-point dust control checklist. In addition, C&D (construction and demolition) waste processing capacity will be increased by 1,000 tonnes per day.
 
Government projects must now use 100 per cent recycled construction material.
 

New tech, AI tools for monitoring

 
The government will use AI, GPS tracking, and cloud computing to improve air quality monitoring. Six new ambient air quality stations will be set up, and a real-time source apportionment study will be launched.
 
A 'Startup Innovation Challenge' will also be introduced to invite low-cost, high-impact solutions for pollution control. 
 

Cloud seeding pilot with IIT Kanpur

 
In a first, Delhi will also try cloud seeding to trigger artificial rain to reduce dust levels. This pilot project will be conducted with IIT Kanpur, which will also support other scientific initiatives under the plan.
 

Focus on landfills and solid waste

 
Timelines have been set to clear legacy waste from landfills — Okhla by March 2027, Bhalswa by December 2027, and Ghazipur by September 2028. The government has also urged housing societies to enforce household-level waste segregation and use electric heaters instead of biomass during winter.
 
Gupta also appealed to citizens to sign up as 'Environment Doots' — volunteers who will act as community monitors and help spread awareness. 
 

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 12:37 PM IST

