Friday, June 06, 2025 | 10:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Health / India reports 4 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours, active cases rise to 5,364

India reports 4 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours, active cases rise to 5,364

Of the four deceased in the past 24 hours, two were from Kerala, while Punjab and Karnataka reported one death each. Kerala continuing to be the most affected state, followed by New Delhi, West Bengal

India covid cases

Vulnerable populations, including the elderly and those with underlying health conditions, are advised to exercise caution. Photo: PTI

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 10:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s active Covid-19 case tally rose to 5,364 with 498 fresh cases reported in the past 24 hours, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare released on Friday morning. At least four deaths were reported in the same period.
 
Of the four deceased, two were from Kerala, while Punjab and Karnataka reported one death each. All four deceased were elderly individuals had pre-existing health conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, and pneumonia.
 
India is seeing a fresh rise in Covid-19 cases, with active infections nearing 5,000. This resurgence is due to new variants including LF.7, XFG, JN.1, and the recently identified NB.1.8.1 subvariant.
 
 

Also Read

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra

RBI policy: MPC cuts repo rate by 50 bps to 5.5%, shifts stance to neutral

Vijay Mallya

'I'm not a chor, I didn't run': Vijay Mallya defends himself after 9 years

Donald Trump,Trump, Angela F Ochoa

Pay $1,000 to get a faster US visa interview? Details of Trump's plans

Elon Musk jumps on the stage behind Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump during a campaign rally

Musk threatens to decommission Dragon amid Trump feud, then backs down

Donald Trump interview, Elon Musk interview, Trump Musk conversation

Tesla loses $150 bn in market cap as Musk-Trump feud turns explosive

 
Since May 22, the number of active cases has surged from 257 to over 4,000, with Kerala continuing to be the most affected state, followed by New Delhi, West Bengal, and Maharashtra, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
 
In response to the increase in the number of cases, the central government has issued advisories to all states and union territories, urging them to ensure the availability of essential medical supplies, including oxygen and life-saving medications. Health experts emphasise the importance of distinguishing between Covid-19 and other viral fevers, as both share similar symptoms such as fever and fatigue.
 
Vulnerable populations, including the elderly and those with underlying health conditions, are advised to exercise caution and seek medical attention if symptoms persist or worsen. The Indian Medical Association has also recommended continued preventive measures, including mask-wearing and hand hygiene, to control the spread of the virus.
 

More From This Section

Fact Check Friday

From knuckle cracking to weather: Doctors bust 10 common arthritis myths

Premiumblood cancer, blood

Israel's RedC wants to turn donor cells into $50 shelf-ready blood

Covid-19, Covid, Coronavirus

India's active Covid case tally nears 5K, 7 deaths reported in 24 hours

energy drink, cafinated drink, teenagers, gaming, mental health

Caffeinated energy drinks: Do they give you wings, or just weigh you down?

Asthma, lungs, respiratory issue

World Environment Day 2025: How nature helps heal your mind and body

Topics : Coronavirus BS Web Reports corona Health with BS Healthcare in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 10:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayLive News TodayGet US Visa FasterGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon