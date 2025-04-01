Tuesday, April 01, 2025 | 04:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi CM Rekha Gupta promises pothole-free roads before monsoon's arrival

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta promises pothole-free roads before monsoon's arrival

Gupta directed the officials to prioritise public convenience and ensure there is no negligence in execution of the projects

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Gupta expressed her commitment to make Delhi's Roads pothole-free before the monsoon. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 4:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the Delhi government will ensure pothole-free roads in the national capital before the monsoon arrives in the city.

Following a midnight inspection of road repair work on the Outer Ring Road stretch from Madhuban Chowk to Mukarba Chowk on Sunday, Gupta directed the officials to prioritise public convenience and ensure there is no negligence in execution.

"She expressed her commitment to make Delhi's Roads pothole-free before the monsoon and has issued necessary instructions to all concerned agencies," a government statement said.

"Our government is making every possible effort to strengthen and improve Delhi's roads. Today, construction of a 4 km road stretch from Madhuban Chowk to Mukarba Chowk, to ensure high-quality execution and timely completion," it said.

 

The project, being executed by PWD Northern Zone, involves strengthening both sides of the Outer Ring Road alongside the elevated corridor.

Also Read

Delhi riots

2020 Delhi riots: Court acquits 12 in murder, criminal conspiracy charges

Traffic, Traffic jam, New Delhi Traffic Jam

At just 14%, Delhi has the lowest recovery of traffic e-challans in India

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announces CSR-funded development projects in Kalkaji

MEA, Ministry of External Affairs

6-day international workshop on land governance concludes in Delhi

upskill, upgrade education, upskilling, learning new skill, skill development

Delhi govt signs MoU with Centre for skill development among Sikh youth

The road work is being carried out using cold milling and hot recycling techniques for long-lasting durability.

The chief minister asserted the road strengthening project being carried out at Rs 12.85 crore, includes a two-layer reinforcement process. The first layer utilises dense bitumen macadam (DBM) while the second layer comprises dense bitumen concrete (DBC).

Additionally, existing road layers are being removed through cold milling to maintain proper levelling. Thermoplastic paint, glow studs, and median markers are being installed to enhance night-time visibility, while a 50 mm thick stone matrix asphalt (SMA) layer is being laid near the elevated flyover, she said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Kapil Mishra

Delhi court orders FIR against Kapil Mishra over alleged role in 2020 riots

Omar Abdullah, Omar

Amit Shah's J-K visit not linked to Kathua operation: CM Omar Abdullah

San Fernando Mothership, Kerala

Government rejects Opposition's offshore mining allegations in Kerala

Whatsapp

WhatsApp bans over 9.7 mn accounts in India during Feb for safety reasons

Ranveer Allahbadia

LIVE: Supreme Court refuses to release Ranveer Allahbadia's passport until Latent probe ends

Topics : Delhi Rekha Gupta monsoon damage Monsoon rains

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 4:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold and Silver Price TodayIdentixweb IPO AllotmentLSG vs PBKS Pitch ReportLatest News LIVEIPL 2025 ScheduleIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon