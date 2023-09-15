close
Sensex (0.08%)
67519.00 + 52.01
Nifty (0.16%)
20103.10 + 33.10
Nifty Smallcap (1.18%)
5836.25 + 68.30
Nifty Midcap (1.17%)
40716.05 + 470.95
Nifty Bank (0.20%)
46000.85 + 91.40
Heatmap

Delhi CM to release govt's 'Winter Action Plan' on Oct 1 to curb pollution

"To control pollution during winter the government has decided to prepare a Winter Action Plan. We had a discussion with experts and a joint meeting was held today," said Rai

Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)

Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)

ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2023 | 7:49 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be releasing Delhi government's "Winter Action Plan" on October 1 in order to curb the high level of pollution that engulfs national capital every year during winter season.
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday held a meeting with experts following the same and said that the government has decided to prepare a Winter Action Plan and CM Arvind Kejriwal will release it on October 1.
"To control pollution during winter the government has decided to prepare a Winter Action Plan. We had a discussion with experts and a joint meeting was held today," said Rai.
Further listing down the action plan to save Delhi from thick cover of smog Rai said, "15 points have been identified and different departments have been asked to submit their plans by September 25. The 15 points that have been identified as - hot spots, stubble pollution, vehicular pollution, open garbage burning, industrial pollution, green war room, real-time apportionment study, a complete ban on firecrackers and various others."
Once the action plan from all the departments is received, subsequently a comprehensive winter action plan will be made in accordance with the received inputs from the various departments. And later on October 1 Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will release it.
"After receiving the plans from all the departments on September 25, a comprehensive winter action plan will be made and CM Arvind Kejriwal will release it on October 1," said Rai.

Also Read

'Affirmative action' ends: US SC bans use of race in university admissions

Overcast morning in Delhi with 25.4 deg C minimum temp, air quality drops

Operation Sheesh Mahal: Why do BJP and Congress want Delhi CM to resign?

Delhi: Gopal Rai holds meeting on winter action plan to fight air pollution

Delhi Jal Board spent Rs 1,011 cr under Yamuna Action Plan in 8 yrs

Centre issues tender for gas-fired power to address high electricity demand

World Bank to fund Odisha for better social protection, disaster resilience

Aditya L1 successfully undergoes fourth earth-bound manoeuvre: ISRO

Odisha govt sounds health alert after 'Scrub Typhus' kills 5 people

Centre is not moving towards a licence raj: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Earlier a similar kind of meeting was held by Gopal Rai on Tuesday which saw the active participation of officials and representatives from DPCC, the Environment Department, UNEP, CSE, C40, EPIC India, Clean Air Asia, and IIT Kanpur, among others.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal air pollution Delhi air quality Delhi winter Delhi Pollution

First Published: Sep 15 2023 | 7:49 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayHindi Diwas 2023Gold - Silver PriceSri Lanka vs Pakistan LIVE ScoreTata Nexon | Nexon EV Facelift 2023 LaunchedZee-Sony MergerTop Headlines TodayAsia Cup 2023 Points Table

Companies News

LTTS to add 2000 employees to cater to rising software demand in vehiclesTop headlines: IT companies' forex revenue, falling global debt and more

Election News

Election Commission asks Odisha to delete names of 345,000 deceased votersEC team holds meeting on revision of electoral roll, preparedness in Punjab

India News

Hindi Diwas 2023: History, Importance, Wishes, Quotes and CelebrationDelhi approves BS VI-compliant diesel vehicles for inter-state carriage

Economy News

India rice production might fall by 2 mn tonnes due to dry Aug, says USDACentre slashes solar imports from China as domestic manufacturing thrives
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon