Odisha govt sounds health alert after 'Scrub Typhus' kills 5 people

"Scrub typhus and Leptospirosis cases are being reported from most of the districts across the state. So intensive surveillance system for early diagnosis need to be strengthened," govt said

hospital, medical, medical tourism

Photo: Pexels

ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2023 | 6:54 AM IST
The Odisha Government has asked district health authorities to increase the surveillance for seasonal upsurge of Scrub Typhus and Leptospirosis in the state. This came in the wake of five deaths reported recently from Bargarh District, according to an official statement from Odisha's Health and Family Welfare Department on Thursday.
Health and Family Welfare Department has given the directions to all the Chief District Medical and Public Health Officers, Director, Capital Hospital Bhubaneswar and the Director, RGH, Rourkela.
"Scrub typhus and Leptospirosis cases are being reported from most of the districts across the state. So intensive surveillance system for early diagnosis need to be strengthened to ensure timely treatment for prevention and management of Scrub Typhus and Leptospirosis," read the statement.
Health Department has asked the district health authorities to ensure the availability of tests in DPHL by procurement and supply of required test kits, sensitize doctors to advise the tests in case of PUO, increase public awareness and early diagnosis along with Increased surveillance," added the statement.
The department also has asked the authorities to use appropriate antibiotics and an adequate stock of drugs.
"All deaths due to these diseases should be investigated and necessary containment measures to be taken, Data pertaining to such diseases should be shared with SSU in the prescribed format regularly," said the health department in the directions to the health authorities of different districts of the state.

Scrub typhus, also known as bush typhus, is a disease caused by a bacteria called Orientia tsutsugamushi. Scrub typhus is spread to people through bites of infected chiggers (larval mites) .

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Odisha healthcare

First Published: Sep 15 2023 | 6:54 AM IST

