Monday, November 17, 2025 | 03:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / 'No ex parte order': Court denies Anil Ambani's plea to halt media coverage

'No ex parte order': Court denies Anil Ambani's plea to halt media coverage

A Delhi court refused Anil Ambani's request to stop media reports on alleged ₹41,000-crore fraud, saying it will hear all media organisations first before deciding on any interim order

ED links Anil Ambani firms to loan diversion; summons him August 5

Anil Ambani (Photo: Reuters)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 3:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A Delhi court on Monday declined to grant an ex parte interim injunction sought by businessman Anil Ambani to stop the media from reporting allegations that his companies were involved in a financial fraud of over ₹41,000 crore, Bar and Bench reported.
 
Senior Civil Judge Vivek Beniwal of the Karkardooma Court said the matter would be heard after giving media organisations a chance to present their side. The judge made it clear that he was not inclined to pass an immediate order without hearing the defendants involved.
 
The court issued summons in Ambani’s main defamation suit and also sent notices to all defendants regarding his request for an interim injunction. The case has been filed against Cobrapost.com, Bennett Coleman and Company Limited (publisher of The Economic Times and The Times of India), Live Media & Publishers Pvt Ltd, and unnamed parties, the Bar and Bench reported.
 
 
“I don’t think you have a very good case right now warranting protection of ex parte ad interim injunction. I will issue summons. No ex parte order,” the court said. The judge added that the media organisations would be heard before any interim relief is considered.
 
Appearing for Ambani, advocate Vijay Aggarwal said the court could record his submission that he was not pressing for an ex parte order. “My lord may issue summons and hear both parties,” he told the court.

Also Read

Anil Ambani

Anil Ambani skips ED summons in Fema case, says ready to depose virtually

Anil Ambani

Anil Ambani offers to appear via 'virtual means' before ED in Fema case

Reliance Power

ED makes third arrest in Reliance Power fake bank guarantee PMLA probe

Anil Ambani

ED summons Anil Ambani for questioning on Nov 14 in money laundering case

Anil Ambani

Reliance Group says no impact on business operations due to attachment

 
The court scheduled the next hearing for December 5.
 
Ambani approached the court after a Cobrapost investigation published on October 30 alleged that the Reliance Group had diverted funds from group companies since 2006, amounting to more than ₹41,921 crore. The allegations were later carried by several other publications, including The Economic Times.   
 

Anil Ambani skips ED summons again in Fema case

 
Anil Ambani (66) did not appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday in a case under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (Fema). This was the second time he skipped the agency’s summons.
 
Ambani repeated his earlier offer to appear through a “virtual appearance/recorded video”, the same offer he had made when he skipped the first summons on November 14. The ED had earlier rejected this request and issued a fresh notice for Monday.
 
Fema cases involve civil proceedings, unlike criminal proceedings under anti-money laundering laws.
 
A spokesperson for Ambani said, “Anil D Ambani has offered to make himself available for the recording of his statement, at any date and time suitable to ED, via virtual appearance/recorded video.”
 
(With agency inputs)

More From This Section

West Bengal Governor, Ananda Bose

Bengal Guv to lead search ops at Raj Bhavan for arms after TMC's blame

Modi, Narendra Modi, Nitish Kumar

Swearing-in of new Bihar govt likely on Nov 20, PM Modi expected to attend

Red fort blast, Delhi blast

LIVE news: Delhi court sends Red Fort blast accused to 10-day NIA custody

artificial intelligence, AI

Karnataka launches KEO, a low-cost AI-ready PC to bridge the digital divide

Delhi Police

Delhi Police uncovers forex trading scam with Dubai link, 3 arrested

Topics : Anil Ambani Delhi court Fema Enforcement Directorate Indian media BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 3:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1PM Modi Bihar Victory SpeechPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusBihar Election Full Winners ListBihar Election Candidates with Biggest MarginsPlant Protein vs Whey ProteinChapra Election Results 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon