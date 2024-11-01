Business Standard
Home / India News / Delhi govt declares public holiday on Nov 7 for Chhath Puja celebrations

The announcement came hours after Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena wrote to the chief minister requesting her to declare a holiday on November 7

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 01 2024 | 5:58 PM IST

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Friday declared a public holiday on November 7 for Chhath Puja celebrations.

The announcement came hours after Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena wrote to the chief minister requesting her to declare a holiday on November 7.

Chhath is a major Hindu festival celebrated in the state of Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Making the announcement on X, Atishi wrote, "I am happy to inform you that the Delhi government has decided to declare a holiday on November 7 for the festival of Chhath, so that all our brothers and sisters of Purvanchal can celebrate the festival with pomp and show."  She also shared her signed order regarding the decision.

 

"Chhath Puja is an important festival for the people of NCT of Delhi. Accordingly, the Government of NCT of Delhi has decided to declare November 7, 2024, as a public holiday on account of 'Chhat Puja," the order read.

Earlier in the day, the Raj Niwas Delhi said in a post on X, "Hon'ble Lt Governor has written to Hon'ble CM, requesting her to move the file for declaring November 7th, 2024, as a public holiday, on account of Chhath Puja."  This festival is dedicated to the worship of the sun god and is celebrated by people following a rigorous routine that lasts for four days. The rituals and traditions of this festival include fasting, offering prayers to the rising and setting sun, holy bathing, and meditation while standing in the water.

Topics : Chhath Puja ghats Delhi government Atishi Marlena

First Published: Nov 01 2024 | 5:58 PM IST

