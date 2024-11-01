Business Standard
Home / India News / BJP MLA Yatnal demands PM Modi to nationalise Waqf owned properties

BJP MLA Yatnal demands PM Modi to nationalise Waqf owned properties

He said the overreach of the Waqf Boards and the lack of accountability have led to significant distress among property owners

The net income from Waqf properties -- which in turn is used for the welfare of the Muslim community -- has seen a sharp 99 per cent fall over five years between 2019-20 and 2023-24. It is despite an increase in the number of properties registered un

Calling it a "Tyranny of Waqf Board", the former union minister said it is claiming lands of farmers, mutts, temples and landowners, which is against the principles of equality enshrined in our Constitution.

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 01 2024 | 5:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Karnataka BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to nationalise the Waqf properties.

He said the overreach of the Waqf Boards and the lack of accountability have led to significant distress among property owners.

Calling it a "Tyranny of Waqf Board", the former union minister said it is claiming lands of farmers, mutts, temples and landowners, which is against the principles of equality enshrined in our Constitution.

The current Waqf Act, under which Waqf Boards operate, has led to widespread issues, including the unauthorised acquisition of private lands, farms, historical institutions, and even properties predating independence, the Vijayapura BJP MLA alleged.

 

"In light of these concerns, I humbly request your esteemed office to consider nationalising Waqf properties to ensure fair administration and to prevent further injustices," the MLA said.

"The overreach and apparent lack of accountability have led to significant distress among property owners and created a sense of injustice. The law, as it currently stands, is perceived as draconian and allows for actions that often go unchecked, resulting in property seizures that challenge the rights of Indian citizens," he alleged.

More From This Section

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM, VK Saxena

Delhi LG approves relaxation in job eligibility for 1984 riots victims

Bibek Debroy

Economist Bibek Debroy passes away, leaders reflect on his life and legacy

Mohan Yadav, Mohan, MP CM

Set up old-age homes at places of religious importance in MP: CM Yadav

The Indian business job market is under stress, and this is especially impacting entry-level positions and the placement experiences of B-school graduates. Both prestigious institutions and smaller management schools are feeling the effects as they a

IIM Calcutta's MBA programme secures 100% placements in summer internships

Debroy's insights into economics shaped policy, inspired many: Amitabh Kant

Debroy's insights into economics shaped policy, inspired many: Amitabh Kant

Yatnal said the nationallsation of Waqf properties would not only help to establish greater transparency but would also protect the interests of rightful property owners.

Further, it would also prevent any institution or board from wielding unchecked power over private and public lands, ensuring that our laws uphold the fundamental right to equality.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Delhi LG V K Saxena, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

LIVE news: Delhi LG Saxena gives nod to relaxation in criteria for jobs to 1984 riots victims

Pralhad Joshi

Joshi attacks Cong over Shakti scheme, says promises made only for votes

Congress, Congress flag

BJP diverting common man's issues: Cong on Jharkhand CM's age controversy

Devendra Fadnavis, Nitin Gadkari

Maharashtra: Dy CM Fadnavis confident in uniting BJP rebels ahead elections

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta, Assam

Entire system of JMM fake: Himanta on controversy over Jharkhand CM's age

Topics : Narendra Modi BJP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 01 2024 | 5:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMuhurat TradingAndroid 16 Release Word of the Year 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayChandrayaan-4 Mission Latest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon