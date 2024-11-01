Business Standard
Home / India News / Rahul Gandhi recalls father's death, says not a big fan of 10 Janpath

Rahul Gandhi recalls father's death, says not a big fan of 10 Janpath

The reason is that his father and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi was living in the 10, Janpath house when he was assassinated in Tamil Nadu's Sriperumbudur on May 21, 1991

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

(Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 01 2024 | 5:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, who has spent a lot of time at the 10, Janpath bungalow in Lutyens' Delhi, says he is "not a big fan" of the house.

The reason is that his father and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi was living in the 10, Janpath house when he was assassinated in Tamil Nadu's Sriperumbudur on May 21, 1991.

"My father died (while he was living) here, so I am not a big fan of this house," Gandhi tells his nephew Raihan Rajiv Vadra, while working with paint jobs workers at the 10, Janpath residence ahead of Diwali.

 

The conversation is recorded as part of a Diwali video that Gandhi released on Friday in which he interacts with paint job workers and potters. The video also features Vadra with whom Gandhi is in conversation.

The 10, Janpath bungalow had been allocated to Rajiv Gandhi in 1990. After his death, it was allocated in the name of his wife Sonia Gandhi, who has been living there.

Since Rahul Gandhi became an MP, his residence had been 12, Tughlaq Lane. However, he had vacated that house after he was disqualified from Lok Sabha last year, following his conviction in a defamation case.

Gandhi then moved back into the 10, Janpath residence of his mother Sonia Gandhi and has been living there even after his disqualification was revoked. He is still living there in his new term as the Lok Sabha MP from Rae Bareli.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Delhi LG V K Saxena, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

LIVE news: Delhi LG Saxena gives nod to relaxation in criteria for jobs to 1984 riots victims

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

We must create system in which people's skills get their due: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

BJP seeks Rahul's apology for remarks on reservation, Veer Savarkar

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Rahul's 'guarantee card' failed in Rajasthan; won't work in Maha: Fadnavis

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Your sacrifices will always inspire us: Congress pays tributes to Indira

Topics : Rahul Gandhi India Prime Minister

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 01 2024 | 5:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMuhurat TradingAndroid 16 Release Word of the Year 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayChandrayaan-4 Mission Latest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon