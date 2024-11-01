LIVE news updates: BJP leader Devender Singh Rana passes away at 59
BS Web Team New Delhi
Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana died on Thursday at a private hospital in Haryana's Faridabad. He was 59. A lawmaker from Nagrota, he was the brother of Union minister Jitendra Singh. He is survived by his wife, Gunjan Rana, their daughters Devyani and Ketki, and son Adhiraj Singh. hundreds of people, including political leaders, gathered at his residence in the Gandhinagar area of Jammu. Union Minister Jitendra Singh also rushed to his house.
India has launched its updated biodiversity action plan with a goal to protect at least 30 percent of its terrestrial, inland water, and coastal and marine areas by 2030, in line with global biodiversity targets. The updated National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan (NBSAP), unveiled at the 16th UN Biodiversity Conference in Cali, Colombia, outlines 23 national targets aligned with the 23 global goals set under the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (KM-GBF), which was adopted at the 15th UN Biodiversity Conference in Canada in 2022. India, recognised as one of the 17 megadiverse countries, became a party to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) in 1994.
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha offered his condolences on the demise of BJP MLA from Nagrota Assembly constituency Devender Singh Rana and said that the country has lost a patriotic and widely respected leader, who was devoted to the welfare of the people in the union territory. In a post on X, Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha wrote, "I am deeply grieved to learn of the untimely demise of Devender Singh Rana. In his passing away, we have lost a patriotic and widely respected leader, who was committed to the well-being of the people of J-K. I extend my deepest condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti." Devender Singh Rana was one of the key candidates in the recently held Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections. He emerged victorious from the Nagrota, defeating his rival, Joginder Singh of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC).
9:13 AM
President Biden, VP Kamala Harris lead America in celebrating Diwali
US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris led Americans in celebrating Diwali on Thursday as temples and many iconic places across the country decorated in lights. "This Diwali, may we show the power in the gathering of light. The light of knowledge, of unity, of truth. The light for freedom, for democracy, for an America where anything is possible," Biden said in a post on X. Earlier this week, he hosted the largest ever Diwali at the White House by inviting some 600 eminent Indian-Americans from across the country.
8:52 AM
First Published: Nov 01 2024 | 9:06 AM IST