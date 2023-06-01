close

Delhi govt directs officials for compliance of Centre's services ordinance

The Delhi government's law department has directed all the top officials for a "strict compliance" of the Centre's ordinance related to services issued earlier this month, officials said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Jobs, employment, hiring

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2023 | 9:57 PM IST
The Delhi government's law department has directed all the top officials for a "strict compliance" of the Centre's ordinance related to services issued earlier this month, officials said on Thursday.

In a communication sent to all the additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries, secretaries and heads of departments on May 26, the law department asked for a "strict compliance" of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023 issued by the Centre related to services.

The move came following a letter from the lieutenant governor's (LG) office to the Delhi chief secretary on May 23, informing him to bring the ordinance to the notice of all the top officials of the city government for a "strict compliance".

The ordinance issued by the Centre on May 19 brought back the executive control over matters related to services, including the transfers and postings of Delhi government officers, to its domain.

It was issued close on the heels of a Supreme Court verdict on May 11, through which the Delhi government was given the executive control over matters related to services.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi has termed the ordinance "unconstitutional" and said it will challenge it in the Supreme Court.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Centre ordinance

First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 9:57 PM IST

