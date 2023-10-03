close
Delhi govt likely to pay last instalment of Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor soon

The amount for the last instalment is Rs 415 crore and will total around Rs 485 crore after taxes, said a senior government official

A first look of the RRTS train unveiled by Durga Shanker Mishra, Secretary, Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs (MoHUA), in New Delhi on Friday.

The 82.15 km long Delhi-Meerut corridor connecting Sarai Kale Khan in the city to Meerut's Modipuram is estimated to cost Rs 31,632 crore. The corridor, with 24 stations, will cover the distance in an hour

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 3 2023 | 10:04 AM IST
The Delhi government is likely to pay the last instalment of its share in the upcoming Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor soon with the transport department moving a proposal in the matter, officials said on Monday.
The amount for the last instalment is Rs 415 crore and will total around Rs 485 crore after taxes, said a senior government official.
Officials said that the transport department had last week sent a file to the finance department for payment of Rs 415 crore as the last instalment of the Delhi government's total contribution of Rs 1,180 crore in the RAPIDX corridor.
The 82.15 km long Delhi-Meerut corridor connecting Sarai Kale Khan in the city to Meerut's Modipuram is estimated to cost Rs 31,632 crore. The corridor, with 24 stations, will cover the distance in an hour.
The Delhi government paid Rs 265 crore as the first instalment in March 219. The last instalment of Rs 415 crore plus taxes will also be paid from the environmental cess corpus as was done in May this year, officials said.
There are two proposed RRTS corridors to connect Delhi to Alwar and Panipat in Haryana.

The semi-high-speed regional rail service has been named 'RAPIDX' by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation, which is a joint venture company of the Centre with Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh governments.
First Published: Oct 3 2023 | 10:04 AM IST

LinkedIN Icon