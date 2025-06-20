Friday, June 20, 2025 | 11:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi govt likely to study Mumbai's Dharavi model for slum redevelopment

Delhi govt likely to study Mumbai's Dharavi model for slum redevelopment

Chief minister Rekha Gupta said her government is likely to study Mumbai's Dharavi model for the redevelopment of 675 slum clusters in the national capital

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta asserted that demolishing houses was not her government's aim (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 11:46 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday said the Delhi government is considering studying Mumbai's Dharavi model for slum redevelopment in the national capital.

Gupta also claimed that some people were spreading misinformation regarding the demolition of slum clusters in Delhi.

"If you construct a house near a railway line, the chief minister will not save you. I urge people to think about safety and security. If a railway accident happens or someone dies on the railway track, who will be responsible?" she said.

Gupta asserted that demolishing houses was not her government's aim. "But it should not happen that we keep on giving homes and people do not vacate slums," she added.

 

The chief minister said her government is likely to study Mumbai's Dharavi model for the redevelopment of 675 slum clusters in the national capital.

The redevelopment of Dharavi, a vast slum sprawl in the heart of Mumbai, will be carried out through a special purpose vehicle set up through a joint venture between the Adani Group and the Maharashtra government.

When asked about the Anti-Corruption Branch summons to former Delhi minister Manish Sisodia in the classroom construction case, she said, "Everyone will have to face the music. Arvind Kejriwal will also have to return from Punjab. We do not want fugitive leaders."  Sisodia appeared before the ACB for questioning on Friday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

indigo airlines, indigo

Madurai-bound IndiGo flight returns to Chennai after mid-air technical snag

Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra CM

Andhra clears ₹28,546 cr investments; Adani Group to spend ₹18,910 cr

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Andaman to get 5-star resorts, yacht marina in tourism overhaul: Chief secy

Traffic, Traffic jam, Gurugram Traffic

Pune Palkhi 2025: Check routes, traffic updates, safety guidelines and more

Modi, Narendra Modi, Yoga, Modi Yoga

PM Modi to join massive International Yoga Day event in Andhra on June 21

Topics : Delhi government Delhi Rekha Gupta Dharavi Slum development

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 11:45 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEppeltone Engineer IPO allotmentGold and Silver Rate TodayAxiom-4 Mission DelayedPremier League 2025 ScheduleOperation SindhuPune Palkhi 2025 Traffic AdvisoryGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon