Friday, June 20, 2025 | 10:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Andaman to get 5-star resorts, yacht marina in tourism overhaul: Chief secy

Andaman to get 5-star resorts, yacht marina in tourism overhaul: Chief secy

Kumar said the ambitious plan focuses on infrastructure development, heritage promotion, eco-tourism, and sustainable growth

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

According to the tourism department, the Islands witnessed a significant rise in tourist footfall over the past three years. Image: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India Port Blair
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Andaman and Nicobar Islands Chief Secretary Chandra Bhushan Kumar has said that a comprehensive roadmap has been prepared to transform the archipelago into a world-class tourism destination.

Talking to PTI, Kumar said the ambitious plan focuses on infrastructure development, heritage promotion, eco-tourism, and sustainable growth.

Emphasising the strategic importance and unique appeal of the islands, he added, "The Andaman and Nicobar archipelago, comprising 836 islands, is a rare blend of natural beauty, historical depth, and adventure tourism. We aim to elevate it to international tourism standards."  Kumar said that under the guidance of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, approvals have been given for the construction of four five-star resorts on select islands, marking a key step towards premium tourism infrastructure.

 

Additionally, a dedicated yacht marina is in the pipeline, with an Expression of Interest (EoI) already floated.

"The marina will be instrumental in attracting cruise tourism and private yachts, enhancing the Islands' profile as a luxury destination," Kumar added.

Also Read

Lt. Guv Admiral DK Joshi

Andaman LG discontinues 'No Dues Certificate' for property registration

Jual Oram, Jual, Oram

Great Nicobar project: Ministry reviewing tribal concerns, says Jual Oram

Andaman and Nicobar

Airspace over Andaman closed for 3 hours for high altitude weapon test

Rain, Delhi Rains, Monsoon

Southwest monsoon reaches south Bay of Bengal, Nicobar Islands: IMD

handcuffs

US citizen arrested for entering Andaman's forbidden North Sentinel island

On the heritage front, Kumar said efforts are underway to obtain UNESCO World Heritage Site status for the Cellular Jail, which is already on the tentative list.

"We want visitors to truly connect with the legacy of India's freedom struggle," he added.

To deepen this experience, a tourism circuit is being developed connecting the Cellular Jail, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Island and Viper Island. The circuit will offer light and sound shows, guided tours, and immersive experiences to connect with India's freedom struggle, he added.

Recognising the island's vast coastal potential, accounting for over 25 per cent of India's coastline, the administration is promoting water sports and eco-adventures. Activities like scuba diving, snorkelling, and game fishing are being expanded with strict safety regulations and professional operators, he said.

The Chief Secretary also unveiled plans for astro-tourism, leveraging the region's unpolluted skies.

"Tourism is no longer confined to Swaraj Dweep and Shaheed Dweep. New destinations like Baratang Island, known for its mud volcanoes and limestone caves, are gaining popularity," he said.

The Chief Secretary said skill development programmes are being implemented for local youth to promote employment in tourism, hospitality, fisheries, and support services.

According to the tourism department, the Islands witnessed a significant rise in tourist footfall over the past three years.

In 2022, the archipelago recorded 2,35,061 domestic and 4,461 foreign tourists. In 2023, the numbers rose to 3,23,619 domestic and 9,025 foreign travellers.

The upward trend continued in 2024, with 7,10,397 domestic and 11,497 foreign tourists visiting the islands.

Tour and travel operators anticipate a further surge of over 25 per cent in tourist arrivals in the current year (2025), buoyed by new infrastructure developments and targeted promotion campaigns.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Traffic, Traffic jam, Gurugram Traffic

Pune Palkhi 2025: Check routes, traffic updates, safety guidelines and more

Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra CM

Andhra clears ₹28,546 cr investment plans; Adani Group lines up ₹18,910 cr

Modi, Narendra Modi, Yoga, Modi Yoga

PM Modi to join massive International Yoga Day event in Andhra on June 21

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi on two-day visit to Bihar, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh

Air India

Doctor threatens to crash Air India flight, deboarded at Bengaluru airport

Topics : Andaman and Nicobar Islands Indian tourism tourism sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEppeltone Engineer IPO allotmentGold and Silver Rate TodayAxiom-4 Mission DelayedPremier League 2025 ScheduleOperation SindhuPune Palkhi 2025 Traffic AdvisoryGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon