Home / India News / Madurai-bound IndiGo flight returns to Chennai after mid-air technical snag

Madurai-bound IndiGo flight returns to Chennai after mid-air technical snag

A Madurai-bound IndiGo flight returned to Chennai after a mid-air technical snag on Friday, a day after two Kolkata-Northeast flights were delayed due to similar issues, triggering safety concerns

An IndiGo flight bound for Madurai was forced to return to Chennai on Friday morning after encountering a mid-air technical snag. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 11:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

An IndiGo flight bound for Madurai was forced to return to Chennai on Friday morning after encountering a mid-air technical snag, according to a report by The Economic Times.
 
About 30 minutes into the flight, the pilot detected the issue and sought permission to return to Chennai. The aircraft, carrying approximately 68 passengers, landed safely. All passengers were deplaned without incident.
 
As per the report, the flight had pushed back from stand 48 at 6:44 am, ahead of its scheduled departure at 6:55 am. However, during taxiing, the crew reported a technical fault, and the aircraft returned to the same stand at 7:17 am. 
 
 
IndiGo has not yet released an official statement on the incident.
 
The event occurred just a day after two other IndiGo flights from Kolkata to the Northeast were delayed due to technical issues. On Thursday morning, an IndiGo flight from Kolkata to Silchar, carrying 155 passengers, had to return to the ramp after the crew reported a snag in its Airbus A320 aircraft.
 

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 11:40 AM IST

