Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Delhi govt sanctions Rs 280 cr towards pensions of retired DTC employees

The retired DTC employees had approached the government multiple times for the release of their pensions

SC order on conversion of diesel-petrol taxis to CNG will boost volumes for CGD players, says India Ratings

The Delhi government's finance department released grants of Rs 650 crore to the DTC last week, officials said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2024 | 10:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi government has sanctioned around Rs 280 crore for payment of pensions to more than 20,000 retired employees of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) pending from September to January.
The retired DTC employees had approached the government multiple times for the release of their pensions.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"About Rs 280 crore has been sanctioned for payment of pending pension of more than 20,000 retired pensioner employees of DTC from September to January. The pending pension will be transferred to the pensioners' accounts within the next two to three days," Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said in a post on 'X' in Hindi.
The Delhi government's finance department released grants of Rs 650 crore to the DTC last week, officials said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Delhi Excise Policy case: Kejriwal skips 3rd summons; case updates so far

Arvind Kejriwal writes to ED, questions the intent of summons served to him

Delhi liquor policy case highlights: ED summons are illegal, says Kejriwal

Delhi govt to offer free travel for third gender in DTC, cluster buses

DTC partners with travel app Tummoc to introduce 'single-journey ticket'

11.863 million houses sanctioned under PMAY-U: Centre to Rajya Sabha

HP budget to focus on improving financial condition of state: CM Sukhu

SBI issues electoral bonds worth Rs 16,518 cr in 30 tranches since 2018

Delhi High Court upholds summons against Kejriwal in defamation case

Orient Cement Q3 results: Net profit rises by 63.5% to Rs 45 crore

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Delhi government AAP DTC

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 05 2024 | 10:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget Session LIVEStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayPaytm | Vijay Shekhar SharmaIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 4 LIVEGrammy Awards 2024FIFA World Cup 2026 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon