Home / India News / Delhi govt to act on 'odd-even' scheme based on expert advice: Gopal Rai

Delhi govt to act on 'odd-even' scheme based on expert advice: Gopal Rai

Delhi recorded its second-worst air quality in six years on Monday. Fifteen monitoring stations saw AQI levels reaching the maximum limit of 500

(Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2024 | 9:10 PM IST

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said the government is taking all necessary measures to tackle air pollution and will implement additional steps, including the odd-even vehicle rationing scheme, based on expert advice and requirements.

Addressing a press conference here as the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital breached the "severe-plus" category with a reading of 494, Rai said the Delhi government is taking all necessary steps to address the situation.

In response to a question about the odd-even scheme, he said, "From our side, the Delhi government is taking all the necessary steps at our level. We are monitoring everything closely and making decisions on a daily basis. We will consult experts and take all required measures."  Delhi recorded its second-worst air quality in six years on Monday. Fifteen monitoring stations saw AQI levels reaching the maximum limit of 500.

 

The city's 24-hour AQI, recorded at 4 pm, was the highest in the country, up from 441 the previous day, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The odd-even scheme, first introduced in 2016 by the AAP government to control vehicular pollution and reduce rising particulate matter levels, alternates vehicle usage based on registration numbers.

Vehicles with registration numbers ending in even digits (0, 2, 4, 6, 8) are allowed on the roads on even dates, while those with registration numbers ending in odd digits (1, 3, 5, 7, 9) are permitted on odd dates.

The scheme operates from 8 am to 8 pm, restricting vehicular movement based on this alternating pattern.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 18 2024 | 9:10 PM IST

