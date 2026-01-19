Monday, January 19, 2026 | 08:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi govt to add 7,000 EV charging points, 100 swapping stations in 2026

Delhi govt to add 7,000 EV charging points, 100 swapping stations in 2026

According to the plan, 1,000 charging points will be added in the January-March quarter, 1,500 in April-June, 2,300 in July-September and 2,200 in the final quarter

electric vehicle

Representative image from file.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2026 | 8:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi government will add 7,000 charging points and 100 battery swapping stations this year to expand the city's EV infrastructure and curb pollution, officials said on Monday.

The government is expected to notify the Delhi Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy 2.0 by March. Officials said that the new EV policy, combined with PM e-drive scheme, will offer various incentives to boost electric vehicle sales in the national capital.

Official data shows Delhi currently has 8,849 charging points against total requirement of 36,150. To bridge the gap of over 27,000 points, the government has set quarterly targets for 2026.

According to the plan, 1,000 charging points will be added in the January-March quarter, 1,500 in April-June, 2,300 in July-September and 2,200 in the final quarter, officials said.

 

These additions will bring the total number of charging stations in the city to over 16,000 by the end of the year.

Also Read

Nearly half of the ~1.12 trillion collected by states and Union Territories (UTs) as the building and other construction workers' welfare cess remained unutilised till March 31 this year, a Business Standard analysis has revealed.

Delhi govt plans to upskill 120K registered construction workers

Fog, New Delhi Fog, Winter, Delhi Fog

Delhi air quality remains 'severe' as IMD issues alert for fog, cold wave

electric vehicle

Southern states anchor India's electric passenger vehicle expansion

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Severe air pollution hits Delhi as AQI nears 500, Grap IV reimposed

Delhi Winter, New Delhi Winter, Winter, Cold, Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Delhi reimposes Grap IV restrictions as air quality plunges to 'severe'

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation will increase its charging points from 140 to 215. Besides, the Regional Rapid Transit System will install 12 charging points, with six each at the Ashok Vihar and Anand Vihar stations, the officials said.

On battery swapping, data shows there were 893 stations in the city as of December 31, 2025. While 1500 stations are required, the government plans to add 1,268 till by December 2026. This includes 25 stations each in the first and second quarters and 50 each in the third and fourth quarters.

A study by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) ranked Delhi third among states and union territories in EV adoption for the 2024-25 financial year. The national capital recorded 83,423 electric vehicles being registered during that period.

Delhi's EV adoption is spread across multiple segments, including two wheelers, three-wheelers and public transport, unlike several states where it was limited to three wheelers, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

India, UAE set $200 billion trade target

India, UAE agree to boost ties, finalise LNG deal at leaders' meeting

Delhi International Airport, Delhi Airport

Delhi airport plans to shut third runway from February 16 for upgrade

IAS officer Lokesh M

Techie's death: Noida Authority CEO removed, UP govt orders SIT probe

(From left) Piyush Goyal with US Senator Sergio Gor and the US Ambassador to India Steve Daines

Piyush Goyal meets US ambassador Sergio Gor, discusses bilateral issues

Delhi High Court

Delhi HC refuses patent for cancer detection method, cites diagnostic bar

Topics : Delhi air quality Electric Vehicles Delhi government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 19 2026 | 8:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBharat Coking Coal Share Price LIVEStocks to Buy todayQ3 Result TodayTata Capital Q3 FY26 ResultsIMD Weather ForecastEternal Q3 Result 2026 DatePNB Q3 ResultsGold and Silver Rate Today