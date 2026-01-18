Sunday, January 18, 2026 | 09:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Severe air pollution hits Delhi as AQI nears 500, Grap IV reimposed

Severe air pollution hits Delhi as AQI nears 500, Grap IV reimposed

Delhi's air quality deteriorated to severe levels with AQI nearing 500. Stage-IV Grap curbs reinstated as residents are urged to limit outdoor exposure amid dense fog and winter chill

Commuters make their way as a layer of smog covers the city amid deteriorated air quality, in New Delhi. (Photo:PTI)

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 18 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

After days of poor air quality, Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) has once again slipped into the severe category, nearing 500 at several monitoring stations. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has reimposed the strictest pollution curbs under Stage-IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) to tackle the worsening situation.
AQI readings across key Delhi stations
 
Delhi’s 24-hour average AQI was recorded at 437 at 6:30 am, falling in the severe category, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data: 
 
Anand Vihar: 491
Rohini: 484

Chandni Chowk: 465
Mundka: 485
RK Puram: 468
ITO: 450
 
Out of 37 monitoring stations, 31 recorded AQI in the severe range. PM2.5 has been identified as the dominant pollutant.
 
 
According to CPCB:
 
0–50: Good
51–100: Satisfactory
101–200: Moderate
201–300: Poor
301–400: Very Poor
401–500: Severe
 
As per CAQM data, the city’s 24-hour average AQI stood at 400 at 4 pm on Saturday, based on readings from 39 of 40 monitoring stations.
 

Stage-IV Grap curbs reimposed in Delhi-NCR

 
CAQM on Saturday reinforced Stage-IV measures across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) after AQI breached 400 due to slow wind speeds, a stable atmosphere, and unfavourable weather.
 
Considering the current air quality trends and related factors, the CAQM Sub-Committee on Grap has unanimously decided to implement all Stage-IV measures under the existing Grap for “severe” air quality (Delhi AQI above 450) immediately across the entire NCR. These measures are in addition to the Stage I, II and III actions already in place, acting as a proactive step to curb further pollution. Authorities, including NCR Pollution Control Boards, have been asked to escalate preventive measures to avoid further deterioration.
 
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta stated that pollution is not a political issue but a challenge for the capital’s health. She noted that the government is supporting startups and exploring innovative solutions to make Delhi cleaner, reported ANI.
 
According to CAQM’s health advisory, prolonged exposure to “severe” air quality can lead to respiratory issues and may worsen heart and lung conditions. Residents are strongly advised to limit outdoor activities, particularly during peak pollution hours.
 

Delhi weather conditions

 
Delhi residents woke up to dense fog and bone-chilling cold on Sunday, with minimum temperatures expected between 5–7 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The IMD issued a yellow alert, forecasting partly cloudy skies, moderate fog at many places, and dense fog at isolated locations during morning hours.
 
Meanwhile, Delhi Airport has issued an advisory stating that low-visibility procedures are in effect. Passengers have been advised to contact their airlines for the latest updates.
 

First Published: Jan 18 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

