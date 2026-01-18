Severe air pollution hits Delhi as AQI nears 500, Grap IV reimposed

After days of poor air quality, Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) has once again slipped into the severe category, nearing 500 at several monitoring stations. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has reimposed the strictest pollution curbs under Stage-IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) to tackle the worsening situation.

AQI readings across key Delhi stations

Delhi’s 24-hour average AQI was recorded at 437 at 6:30 am, falling in the severe category, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data:

Anand Vihar: 491

Rohini: 484

Chandni Chowk: 465

Mundka: 485

RK Puram: 468

ITO: 450

Out of 37 monitoring stations, 31 recorded AQI in the severe range. PM2.5 has been identified as the dominant pollutant.

According to CPCB:

0–50: Good

51–100: Satisfactory

101–200: Moderate

201–300: Poor

301–400: Very Poor

401–500: Severe

As per CAQM data, the city’s 24-hour average AQI stood at 400 at 4 pm on Saturday, based on readings from 39 of 40 monitoring stations.

Stage-IV Grap curbs reimposed in Delhi-NCR

CAQM on Saturday reinforced Stage-IV measures across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) after AQI breached 400 due to slow wind speeds, a stable atmosphere, and unfavourable weather.

Considering the current air quality trends and related factors, the CAQM Sub-Committee on Grap has unanimously decided to implement all Stage-IV measures under the existing Grap for “severe” air quality (Delhi AQI above 450) immediately across the entire NCR. These measures are in addition to the Stage I, II and III actions already in place, acting as a proactive step to curb further pollution. Authorities, including NCR Pollution Control Boards, have been asked to escalate preventive measures to avoid further deterioration.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta stated that pollution is not a political issue but a challenge for the capital’s health. She noted that the government is supporting startups and exploring innovative solutions to make Delhi cleaner, reported ANI.

According to CAQM’s health advisory, prolonged exposure to “severe” air quality can lead to respiratory issues and may worsen heart and lung conditions. Residents are strongly advised to limit outdoor activities, particularly during peak pollution hours.

Delhi weather conditions

Delhi residents woke up to dense fog and bone-chilling cold on Sunday, with minimum temperatures expected between 5–7 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The IMD issued a yellow alert, forecasting partly cloudy skies, moderate fog at many places, and dense fog at isolated locations during morning hours.

Meanwhile, Delhi Airport has issued an advisory stating that low-visibility procedures are in effect. Passengers have been advised to contact their airlines for the latest updates.