India, UAE agree to boost ties, finalise LNG deal at leaders' meeting

India and ‍the United ​Arab Emirates agreed to double bilateral trade to $200 billion in six years and strengthen defence ties ​during talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held in New Delhi on Monday.

The two sides also witnessed the finalisation of a 10-year agreement for ‌the supply of 0.5 ​million metric tons of LNG by Abu Dhabi state oil firm ‍ADNOC to India's Hindustan Petroleum Corp ‍Ltd, India's ‌Foreign Secretary ​Vikram ‍Misri told reporters.