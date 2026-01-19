Monday, January 19, 2026 | 08:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India, UAE agree to boost ties, finalise LNG deal at leaders' meeting

The two sides also witnessed the finalisation of a 10-year agreement for ‌the supply of 0.5 ​million metric tons of LNG by Abu Dhabi state oil firm ‍ADNOC to India's Hindustan Petroleum Corp ‍Ltd

India, UAE set $200 billion trade target

(Photo: X/@narendramodi)

Reuters NEW DELHI, Jan 19
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2026 | 8:48 PM IST

India and ‍the United ​Arab Emirates agreed to double bilateral trade to $200 billion in six years and strengthen defence ties ​during talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held in New Delhi on Monday.

The two sides also witnessed the finalisation of a 10-year agreement for ‌the supply of 0.5 ​million metric tons of LNG by Abu Dhabi state oil firm ‍ADNOC to India's Hindustan Petroleum Corp ‍Ltd, India's ‌Foreign Secretary ​Vikram ‍Misri told reporters.

 

First Published: Jan 19 2026 | 8:48 PM IST

