Delhi govt to bring law to regulate coaching centres, says Atishi

Minister said the government will constitute a committee comprising government officials and students from different coaching hubs to frame the law

Atishi marlena, Atishi

New Delhi: Delhi Minister and AAP leader Atishi addresses a press conference, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 31, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2024 | 11:28 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi government will bring a law to regulate coaching centres in the city, cabinet minister Atishi said on Wednesday, days after three IAS aspirants drowned in the flooded basement of an institute in Old Rajinder Nagar.
Addressing a press conference, the minister said the government will constitute a committee comprising government officials and students from different coaching hubs to frame the law.
"The law will have provisions for infrastructure, qualification of teachers, fee regulation and preventing misleading advertisements. Public feedback will also be sought," she said.
Atishi said the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has cracked down on coaching centres using basements in violation of laws.
"Basements of 30 coaching centres in Rajinder Nagar, Mukherjee Nagar, Laxmi Nagar and Preet Vihar have been sealed while notices have been issued to 200 other coaching centres," she said.
She said the report of the magisterial probe into the Old Rajinder Nagar incident will be submitted in the next six days.
 

"Strict action will be taken if any officers are found guilty in the incident. Illegal building use led to the Old Rajinder Nagar tragedy," she said.
The probe will also ascertain which officer ignored a complaint sent to the MCD by an IAS aspirant about the illegal use of the basement at Rau's IAS Study Circle, where the three students died, according to Atishi.
The magisterial inquiry will ascertain which officer was incharge of the grievances portal where the complaint was uploaded and how it was ignored," Atishi said.
A civil services aspirant from Gwalior had on Monday claimed that he had complained to the MCD about the illegal use of the basement by the institute and sent reminders on July 15 and 22 but no action was taken in the matter.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 11:28 AM IST

