LIVE news: 156 dead in Wayanad landslides, many still trapped as rescue ops continue

The death toll in the Wayanad landslide tragedy climbed to 156 on Wednesday, with several injured and trapped, according to the State Health Department. Relief and rescue operations are underway in Wayanad's Chooralmala. Officials in Kerala's landslide-struck Wayanad on Wednesday started collecting data to determine the number of people missing following the massive tragedy, as rescue operations resumed to trace persons suspected to be trapped. A special team at the District Emergency Operation Centre is compiling data on the number of people residing in the area, those found after the landslide, and the number of persons missing, a district administration official stated. Members of several families have reported that their loved ones remain untraced.



Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj today sought explanation from the chief secretary on his claim of "pending decisions" on drainage plans. Bharadwaj, who is also the irrigation and flood control minister, said in his note to Naresh Kumar that he has confirmed with the department that no decision is pending because of him. The officers and ministers of the Delhi government were involved in a blame game in the aftermath of the death of three civil services aspirants.

The MCD sealed seven more basements of coaching centres in Central Delhi's Old Rajendra Nagar and one each in North West Delhi's Rajdhani Enclave and East Delhi's Preet Vihar on Tuesday, following the death of three UPSC aspirants in the basement of Rau's IAS Study Circle. With this, the civic body has now cracked down on 29 basements of coaching institutes since Sunday for allegedly operating in violation of the MCD building by-laws.