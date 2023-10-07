Delhi Govt to introduce policy for compensation to victims of electrocution

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday approved a policy direction proposed by the power minister to enhance public safety and ensure timely assistance to electrocution victims.

The policy aims to control accidents caused by electricity and provide financial assistance to the victims in Delhi.

"There hasn't been a coherent policy regarding accidents caused by electric current in Delhi so far. Due to this, if someone gets injured or dies due to an electric shock, electricity companies are not obligated to provide financial assistance to the victims or their families. In such cases, families affected by electric shocks don't receive timely financial aid and have to face difficulties. Seeing this, the Delhi government's Power Ministry prepared a proposal so that the government could instruct the DERC to create a policy," according to a press release from the Chief Minister's Office.

The proposal from the Power Ministry was presented to CM Arvind Kejriwal by the Power Minister, Atishi. Keeping the welfare of Delhiites a top priority, the Chief Minister approved this proposal immediately.

Now, this proposal will be sent to Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena for approval. After obtaining LG's approval, the Delhi government will issue orders to DERC to formulate the policy in this regard. Due to the significant public interest involved, it is expected that the policy will be in place very soon, ensuring the protection of the interests of Delhi's people.

Under the Electricity Act, the DERC exists. DERC is responsible for regulating all the DISCOMS (electricity distribution companies) located in Delhi. Section 108 of the Electricity Act empowers the government to issue directions to DERC for policy formulation.

"The need for creating a policy in Delhi arose because there hasn't been a clear law in this regard so far. A few years ago, there was a case involving some people getting electrocuted, which was brought to the attention of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC). During this incident, NHRC requested that the Delhi government enact a law in this context so that assistance could be provided to the victims. In this context, the Delhi government aims to bring this policy under Section 108 of the Electricity Act," the release stated.