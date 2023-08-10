Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.50%)
65666.22 -329.59
Nifty (-0.42%)
19550.55 -82.00
Nifty Smallcap (0.31%)
5413.15 + 16.65
Nifty Midcap (0.11%)
38077.55 + 40.55
Nifty Bank (-0.53%)
44640.90 -239.80
Heatmap

RBI Policy: With unanimous vote, MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

RBI policy meet: Shaktikanta Das also announced a revised retail inflation projection for FY24 at 5.4 per cent from 5.1 per cent earlier

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

Shaktikanta Das (Photo: Bloomberg)

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2023 | 11:16 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shaktikanta Das, governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), announced the monetary policy committee's unanimous decision to continue with a rate hike pause on Thursday. This is the third time the RBI MPC has decided to press the pause button on the repo rate hikes. 
 
Das also said that the rate hike pause has been done with "preparedness to act if situation so warrants".
 
Das added that the MPC, with a majority of 5-1, has decided to continue with the withdrawal of accommodation. 
 

Also Read

RBI MPC: Repo rate decision by Governor Das today; here's what to expect

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

RBI to banks: Report all digital frauds not just those above Rs 1 lakh

MPC lowers projection for inflation, raises growth outlook a bit in FY24

RBI monetary policy: Repo rate unchanged, what do experts say about it?

Finance ministry cautions people against 'matrimonial dating scam'

RBI may tighten cash conditions, but it's unlikely to hike CRR: Traders

RBI MPC: Repo rate decision by Governor Das today; here's what to expect

Govt broadens access to 'vostro' accounts to facilitate rupee trade

CAG asks FinMin to put in place online Customs refund system for efficiency

After the announcement, the repo rate stands at 6.5 per cent. Since 2022, the repo rate has been hiked by 250 basis points.
 
Das added that the MPC would remain "watchful and evaluate the emerging situation".
 
While announcing the MPC decision, Das said that the Indian economy exudes enhanced strength and stability. It has made "significant progress towards controlling inflation". 

Also Read: RBI MPC LIVE: FY24 GDP growth projection unchanged at 6.5%, says Guv Das
 
"India is uniquely placed to benefit from the ongoing transformational shift in the global economy," he said. 
 
However, Das added that the monetary policy transmission is still underway as headline inflation remains higher than the 4 per cent target.
 
On consumption, Das said that the upcoming festival season is expected to provide support to private consumption and investment activities.
 
He added that the FMCG sales pick-up in rural areas reflects an "incipient revival" of rural demand. It is expected to get a further boost with a good Kharif harvest.
 
However, the global economy continues to face daunting challenges of inflation, geopolitical uncertainty and extreme weather conditions.
 

CPI inflation projection revised upwards to 5.4%

 
Das also announced a revised retail inflation projection for FY24 at 5.4 per cent from 5.1 per cent earlier. In the second quarter, the consumer price inflation-based (CPI) inflation is expected to be 6.2 per cent, followed by 5.7 per cent in Q3 and 5.2 per cent in Q4. 
 
He attributed higher inflation to a spike in tomato prices and a rise in cereal pulses.
 
"MPC will remain watchful of inflation and remains resolute to its commitment to align inflation to the targeted level of 4 per cent," he said. 
 

FY24 real GDP growth rate pegged at 6.5%

 
On India's real gross domestic product (GDP) growth, Das said that the economy is expected to grow at 6.5 per cent in 2023-24 (FY24). In the first quarter, the rate will be 8 per cent, followed by 6.5 per cent in Q2, 6 per cent in Q3 and 5.7 per cent in Q4. 
 
Moreover, in the first quarter of the next financial year (FY25), India will grow at a real GDP growth rate of 6.6 per cent. 
Topics : Reserve Bank of India Shaktikanta Das RBI monetary policy committee MPC MPC meet repo rate RBI repo rate BS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 10 2023 | 10:10 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesNo-Confidence Motion LiveStock to Watch TodayBihar STET 2023 RegistrationsGold-Silver PriceRBI Repo Rate UnchangedRice Price HikeRBI MPC Meet Live UpdatesUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Muttiah Muralitharan's Ceylon Beverages to set up plant for cans in DharwadCapitaLand launches new India fund, sees $520 million addition to total FUM

India News

No confidence motion LIVE: Manipur CM should be sacked, says Gaurav GogoiRBI MPC LIVE: FY24 GDP growth projection unchanged at 6.5%, says Guv Das

Technology News

India's laptop import restrictions smell like bureaucratic desperationVoot, JioCinema merged; users now free to switch from one platform to other

Economy News

Rupee rises by 5 paise to 82.80 against US dollar ahead of MPC announcementRupee eyes RBI monetary policy decision, US inflation data to follow
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon