RBI Policy: With unanimous vote, MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

Shaktikanta Das, governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), announced the monetary policy committee's unanimous decision to continue with a rate hike pause on Thursday. This is the third time the RBI MPC has decided to press the pause button on the repo rate hikes.

Das also said that the rate hike pause has been done with "preparedness to act if situation so warrants".

Das added that the MPC, with a majority of 5-1, has decided to continue with the withdrawal of accommodation.

Also Read RBI MPC: Repo rate decision by Governor Das today; here's what to expect RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das RBI to banks: Report all digital frauds not just those above Rs 1 lakh MPC lowers projection for inflation, raises growth outlook a bit in FY24 RBI monetary policy: Repo rate unchanged, what do experts say about it? Finance ministry cautions people against 'matrimonial dating scam' RBI may tighten cash conditions, but it's unlikely to hike CRR: Traders RBI MPC: Repo rate decision by Governor Das today; here's what to expect Govt broadens access to 'vostro' accounts to facilitate rupee trade CAG asks FinMin to put in place online Customs refund system for efficiency

After the announcement, the repo rate stands at 6.5 per cent. Since 2022, the repo rate has been hiked by 250 basis points.

Das added that the MPC would remain "watchful and evaluate the emerging situation".





Also Read: RBI MPC LIVE: FY24 GDP growth projection unchanged at 6.5%, says Guv Das While announcing the MPC decision, Das said that the Indian economy exudes enhanced strength and stability. It has made "significant progress towards controlling inflation".

"India is uniquely placed to benefit from the ongoing transformational shift in the global economy," he said.

However, Das added that the monetary policy transmission is still underway as headline inflation remains higher than the 4 per cent target.

On consumption, Das said that the upcoming festival season is expected to provide support to private consumption and investment activities.

He added that the FMCG sales pick-up in rural areas reflects an "incipient revival" of rural demand. It is expected to get a further boost with a good Kharif harvest.

However, the global economy continues to face daunting challenges of inflation, geopolitical uncertainty and extreme weather conditions.

CPI inflation projection revised upwards to 5.4%

Das also announced a revised retail inflation projection for FY24 at 5.4 per cent from 5.1 per cent earlier. In the second quarter, the consumer price inflation-based (CPI) inflation is expected to be 6.2 per cent, followed by 5.7 per cent in Q3 and 5.2 per cent in Q4.

He attributed higher inflation to a spike in tomato prices and a rise in cereal pulses.

"MPC will remain watchful of inflation and remains resolute to its commitment to align inflation to the targeted level of 4 per cent," he said.

FY24 real GDP growth rate pegged at 6.5%

On India's real gross domestic product (GDP) growth, Das said that the economy is expected to grow at 6.5 per cent in 2023-24 (FY24). In the first quarter, the rate will be 8 per cent, followed by 6.5 per cent in Q2, 6 per cent in Q3 and 5.7 per cent in Q4.