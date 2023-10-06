Delhi HC allows Dussehra celebration in Janakpuri despite bad air quality

Amidst Delhi's deteriorating air quality, the Delhi High Court has granted permission to Janakpuri's Shri Ram Leela Committee to celebrate Dussehra at the district park until 30 October, according to a report by Bar and Bench.

Senior Advocate K K Manan, leading a team of lawyers, represented the appellants. Advocates for the respondents acknowledged the need to strike a balance between cultural heritage and environmental conservation.

The court's division bench, comprising Justice Suresh Kumar Kait and Justice Neena Bansal Krishna, expressed concern over the declining air quality in Delhi. They noted concerns raised about events like Dussehra contributing to environmental pollution, traffic congestion, and tree damage. The bench emphasised an "urgent need" for government agencies and individuals to actively participate in efforts to preserve the city. They also highlighted the "critical need" to balance culturally significant celebrations with environmental preservation.

In its ruling, the court stated, "What is a matter of concern is not a ban on these activities, but to work out a mechanism to ensure that the programmes are held in a regulated manner without causing any harm or damage to the environment."

The court acknowledged that the use of 40,000 square metres of the District Park as a multipurpose ground was permitted under the Master Plan, Delhi-2021. Given the peculiar circumstances and the committee's longstanding tradition of organising Ramleela at the same location for approximately 30 years, the court permitted the celebrations. However, it underscored the need to protect the existing green cover and trees.

The court further stated, "The appellants shall ensure that no damage or harm is caused to the green cover or trees already existing in the ground."

