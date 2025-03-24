Monday, March 24, 2025 | 09:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Delhi HC judge transfer: Allahabad HC bar body to go on indefinite strike

Delhi HC judge transfer: Allahabad HC bar body to go on indefinite strike

The bar association has also demanded the scrutiny of judgments of Justice Varma, subjected to an enquiry over the alleged discovery of huge cash from his residential home

Judges of the Allahabad High Court, the Allahabad High Court Bar Association oppose transfer of Justice Yashwant Verma from the Delhi High Court

The strike call came after the Supreme Court collegium on Monday confirmed its decision to recommend the transfer of Delhi High Court's Justice Yashwant Varma.

Press Trust of India Lucknow/Prayagraj (UP)
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2025 | 9:45 PM IST

Lawyers of Allahabad High Court Bar Association will stage an indefinite strike from March 25 onwards following Justice Yashwant Varma's proposed transfer to Allahabad High Court, a senior office bearer of the body said on Monday.

"Lawyers of the High Court Bar Association, Allahabad will go on an indefinite strike from Tuesday following Justice Yashwant Varma's transfer to Allahabad High Court," bar body president Anil Tiwari told PTI.  ALSO READ: Supreme Court releases inquiry report against Justice Yashwant Varma

He added, "We are sending a request to the Bar Associations in Lucknow in this regard."  The strike call came after the Supreme Court collegium on Monday confirmed its decision to recommend the transfer of Delhi High Court's Justice Yashwant Varma, facing an enquiry over the alleged discovery of huge cash from his official residence and from whom judicial work was withdrawn, to his parent Allahabad High Court.  ALSO READ: SC collegium seeks repatriation of cash-at-home row judge Yashwant Varma

 

After passing of the resolution during the lunch hours of the court, the lawyers abstained from judicial work for the remaining day.

The bar association has also demanded the scrutiny of judgments of Justice Varma, subjected to an enquiry over the alleged discovery of huge cash from his residential home, and opposed his proposed repatriation.

A Supreme Court collegium on Monday recommended the judge's transfer to the Centre.

The alleged cash discovery happened following a fire at Varma's Lutyens Delhi residence at around 11.35 pm on March 14, prompting the fire officials to rush to the spot and douse it.

The apex court collegium headed by CJI Sanjiv Khanna and the Delhi High Court subsequently issued a series of directives, including the withdrawal of judicial work from Justice Varma on Monday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 24 2025 | 9:45 PM IST

