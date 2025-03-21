Friday, March 21, 2025 | 06:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Misinformation on Justice Yashwant's official home incident: SC clarifies

Misinformation on Justice Yashwant's official home incident: SC clarifies

The apex court said upon receiving information, the Delhi High Court Chief Justice commenced an in-house enquiry procedure collecting evidence and information

Delhi High Court Judge Justice Yashwant Varma

Following its examination, the court would proceed for "further and necessary" action. | Photo: Delhi HC

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2025 | 6:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Friday said misinformation and rumours were being spread over the incident related to Delhi High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma, from whose official residence a large stash of cash was allegedly discovered after a fire.

The proposal for Justice Varma's transfer to Allahabad High Court, the court statement said, was independent and separate from in-house enquiry procedure.

The apex court said upon receiving information, the Delhi High Court Chief Justice commenced an in-house enquiry procedure collecting evidence and information.

The high court Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya, who had commenced enquiry prior to March 20 collegium meeting, would submit a report to Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna today itself, it added.

 

Following its examination, the court would proceed for "further and necessary" action.

Earlier, the Supreme Court Collegium has ordered the immediate transfer of Delhi High Court Judge Justice Yashwant Varma to his parent court in Allahabad, following the discovery of a large amount of cash at his residence during a fire incident.
 
The decision was made on Thursday evening after the five-member Collegium, led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna, reviewed reports and video footage allegedly showing burning cash at Justice Varma’s New Delhi residence.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 21 2025 | 6:54 PM IST

