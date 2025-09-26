Friday, September 26, 2025 | 01:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi HC stresses UCC amid ongoing conflict between Personal Land, Pocso

Delhi HC stresses UCC amid ongoing conflict between Personal Land, Pocso

Court stressed that the larger question of reconciling personal laws with child protection statutes must soon be answered by the Legislature/Parliament

gavel law cases

Court clarified that it consciously refrained from expressing any conclusive opinion on the validity of the marriage, leaving the issue for trial. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 1:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi High Court has observed that the recurring conflict between personal laws permitting child marriages and statutory provisions under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) requires urgent legislative clarity, even hinting at the need for a Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

Justice Arun Monga, while granting bail to Hamid Raza, accused of marrying a girl allegedly below 18 years, remarked that under Islamic law, a girl who has attained puberty may lawfully marry, but such a marriage simultaneously exposes the husband to prosecution under Pocso and BNS.

"Should society be criminalized for adhering to long-standing personal laws? Is it not the time to move towards a Uniform Civil Code, ensuring a single framework where personal or customary law does not override national legislation?" the Court asked.

 

The Court, however, clarified that it consciously refrained from expressing any conclusive opinion on the validity of the marriage, leaving the issue for trial.

Significantly, Justice Monga noted disturbing aspects of the case. The FIR was purportedly filed by the prosecutrix's mother but bore the signature of her stepfather, who is himself facing trial for repeatedly sexually assaulting her and fathering her first child. The judge said this raised "grave doubts" about the bona fides of the FIR.

Also Read

AI, ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

Delhi HC dismisses a petition for 'fabricated, AI-generated content'

gavel law cases

HC flags issues in Wankhede's defamation case against Red Chillies, Netflix

Delhi High Court

HC questions Priya Kapur's plea to reveal Sunjay's assets in sealed cover

Delhi high court

Delhi 2020 riots: HC denies bail to Tahir Hussain in IB staffer murder case

Sunjay Kapur's mother, Rani Kapur, on Thursday shot off a letter to the company board, alleging that she was “coerced” into signing documents behind “locked doors”

Delhi HC flags concerns over filing Sunjay Kapur's assets in sealed cover

On the prosecutrix's age, the Court highlighted inconsistencies: her date of birth ranged from 2010 to 2011 in different documents, her hospital records listed her as 17 at the time of her first delivery, while in her own affidavit she claimed to be 23. The Court held that the dispute on age could only be settled at trial.

Granting bail, the Court also found that the applicant's arrest violated constitutional safeguards and that the trial had been inordinately delayed, infringing his right to a speedy trial.

Concluding, the Court stressed that the larger question of reconciling personal laws with child protection statutes "must soon be answered by the Legislature/Parliament" to ensure certainty and prevent misuse of criminal law.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Women, Indian Women

Maharashtra govt announces ₹2k Diwali gift for anganwadi workers, helpers

BJP Flag, BJP

LIVE news updates: Two Maoist operatives charged in BJP leader's murder case

Supreme Court, SC

SC dismisses plea seeking ban on Salman Rushdie's book 'The Satanic Verses'

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Maharashtra allots ₹1,500 crore aid for Marathwada farmers hit by rains

Leh curfew, curfew, Security, Leh Security

Curfew remains in Leh for third day as govt reviews security situation

Topics : POCSO Delhi High Court Child Marriage

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 1:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNew Trump Tariffs on Pharma and FurnitureGST Appellate TribunalJinkushal Industries IPOGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon