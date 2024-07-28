Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Delhi HC to rule on doctors' plea against Ramdev over Coronil claims Monday

The plea forms a part of a 2021 lawsuit by the doctors' associations against the Ramdev, his associate Acharya Balkrishna as well as Patanjali Ayurveda

Ramdev

According to the lawsuit, Ramdev made "unsubstantiated claims" with respect to 'Coronil' being a cure for Covid-19.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2024 | 12:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi High Court will on Monday pronounce its order on a plea by several doctors' associations against Yoga guru Ramdev over his claim of 'Coronil' being a "cure" for Covid-19.
The plea forms a part of a 2021 lawsuit by the doctors' associations against the Ramdev, his associate Acharya Balkrishna as well as Patanjali Ayurveda.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani had reserved the order on the issue on May 21 after hearing the parties.
According to the lawsuit, Ramdev made "unsubstantiated claims" with respect to 'Coronil' being a cure for Covid-19, contrary to the licence granted to the drug for merely being an "immuno-booster".
The senior counsel appearing for the doctors had sought a direction to restrain the defendants, Ramdev and others, from making further similar statements.
Three Resident Doctors' Association of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences at Rishikesh, Patna and Bhubaneswar as well as Association of Resident Doctors, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research, Chandigarh; Union of Resident Doctors of Punjab (URDP); Resident Doctors' Association, Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College, Meerut; and the Telangana Junior Doctors' Association, Hyderabad had moved the high court in 2021 against Ramdev and others.

More From This Section

LIVE: 'Charaideo Maidam' to be included in UNESCO World Heritage Sites: PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat

Centre demands for mandatory floodplain zoning law as only 4 states comply

Delhi mayor calls for action against coaching centres running from basement

After 7 hr long search op at flooded Delhi centre, NDRF recovers 3 bodies

Did Manipur CM Singh invite PM Modi to his state amid clashes, asks Cong

They alleged there was a misinformation campaign and a marketing strategy to further the sales of the product sold by Ramdev, including 'Coronil' which claimed to be an alternative treatment for Covid-19.
On October 27, 2021, the high court had issued summons to Ramdev and others on the lawsuit, saying that it was not frivolous and a case for its institution was "definitely" made out.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Delhi High Court quashes summons to Hero Motocorp chairman Pawan Munjal

Delhi man's devotion to elder sister created ADIDAS? HC gives this verdict

HC seeks police's stand on Umar Khalid's bail plea in Delhi riots case

Delhi HC quashes summons to Hero Group Chairman Pawan Munjal in DRI case

HC points mistakes in Bharti's plea against Swaraj, asks to file it again

Topics : Delhi High Court Patanjali Ayurved Ramdev Ramdev Baba Ramdev

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 28 2024 | 12:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayKargil Diwas 2024 QuotesNEET UG 2024 Revised ResultLatest News LIVESearchGPTGold-Silver Price TodayBelated ITROlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon