close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Precautionary measures taken for Cyclone Mocha, says CM Mamata Banerjee

The Alipore Meteorological Department has said that the depression that has formed over the Bay of Bengal will not have much impact on the state

Press Trust of India Kolkata
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: PTI)

Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: PTI)

1 min read Last Updated : May 08 2023 | 10:46 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday assured people that necessary precautionary measures have been taken and there was no need to panic as Cyclone Mocha might not make landfall in the eastern state.

"There is no reason to panic about Cyclone Mocha... it may not make a landfall in West Bengal. But the coastal areas of the state have been asked to remain cautious. Alerts have been issued in Sunderbans and Digha on May 10 and 11 as a precautionary measure," she said.

The Alipore Meteorological Department has said that the depression that has formed over the Bay of Bengal will not have much impact on the state.

"On May 11, Cyclone Mocha will move towards the Bangladesh-Myanmar coast. However, keeping in mind the safety of the people of the state, we have set up control rooms at the secretariat as well as in several districts," she said.

Banerjee said a meeting was also held to hold a discussion on the preparations for the cyclone. Fishermen have also been asked not to venture into the sea.

"Sufficient amounts of relief materials have also been kept in stock," she said.

Also Read

Cyclone Mocha likely to hit India's eastern coast next week, details here

Cyclone Mocha: Low pressure likely to form today, IMD issues warning

Bengal likely to get rain on Monday; no imminent threat of cyclone Mocha

Mamata Banerjee to leave for three-day tour to West Bengal districts

Mamata meets Patnaik, calls to strengthen India's federal structure

Women Naval officers shining in various roles and missions served by them

UP civic polls: Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav holds roadshow in Kanpur

Livestock, fishing see highest decadal gross value of output growth

Uttar Pradesh govt looking to tap domestic medical devices' market

Over 2,000 people from violence-hit Manipur flee to Mizoram: Official

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Mamata Banerjee Cyclone West Bengal

First Published: May 08 2023 | 11:16 PM IST

Latest News

View More

At record 795 tonnes, RBI's gold reserves see sharp on-year spike

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Oyo may log positive Ebitda of $50-55 million this FY, says Moody's

Moody’s
4 min read

NCLT sends notice to SpiceJet on lessor's insolvency plea, seeks reply

The Delhi-bound SpiceJet airplane following its emergency landing after it caught fire mid-air, at Jai Prakash Narayan Airport, in Patna (Photo: PTI)
1 min read

Three entities of SAIL supply special desired grade steel for Central Vista

SAIL
2 min read

At least 100 people killed in Sudan's Darfur clashes: Doctors' union

Sudan clashes, Sudan
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

New lithium reserves in Rajasthan can help India reduce dependency on China

Lithium reserves
5 min read

Oil Ministry panel proposes ban on 4-wheeler diesel vehicles by 2027

traffic, cars, coronavirus, automobile, traffic, roads, transport, vehicles, PE, passenger, people, pollution
2 min read

LIVE: Internet ban in Manipur till May 13, CM says high-level inquiry soon

Manipur violence
2 min read

DGCA orders Go First to stop selling air tickets with immediate effect

Go First
2 min read

MiG-21 crashes in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh; three women killed, pilot safe

MiG 21, indian air force, iaf
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon