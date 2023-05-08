close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Manipur violence claimed 60 lives, kin to get Rs 5 lakh as ex gratia: CM

The chief minister said 1041 guns were looted from security force personnel, out of which 214 have been recovered

Press Trust of India Imphal
N Biren Singh takes oath as the Chief Minister of Manipur in Imphal, for the second term

3 min read Last Updated : May 08 2023 | 11:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday said that 60 people were killed, 231 injured and 1,700 houses including religious places burnt in the ethnic violence that rocked the northeastern state for the past few days.

Addressing a press conference here, the chief minister said that the state cabinet resolved to provide ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the families of the deceased, Rs 2 lakh to those who suffered major injuries and Rs 25,000 to those with minor injuries.

These are very very unfortunate incidents. I appeal to people to bring peace together at the earliest, Singh said.

He said that 1,700 houses including temples and churches have been burnt down during the violence.

The chief minister said that Rs 2 lakh will be paid to those whose houses were destroyed and the government will rebuild them.

In the wake of the unfortunate incident that happened in Manipur, more than 20,000 people who were left stranded in relief camps have been moved to safety till today. Another 10,000 more stranded people will be transported to safety as soon as possible.... Human lives are precious and destroying homes and properties are unacceptable, Singh said.

Also Read

Tribal protest in Manipur turns violent; curfew imposed, internet suspended

There is no crisis in Manipur BJP, says CM; gives details of ministers

CM Biren assures safety of Tripura students stuck in violence-hit Manipur

Shielding governance failure will not resolve Manipur's problems

Centre's approval required to introduce NRC in Manipur: CM Biren Singh

Precautionary measures taken for Cyclone Mocha, says CM Mamata Banerjee

Women Naval officers shining in various roles and missions served by them

UP civic polls: Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav holds roadshow in Kanpur

Livestock, fishing see highest decadal gross value of output growth

Uttar Pradesh govt looking to tap domestic medical devices' market

The chief minister said 1041 guns were looted from security force personnel, out of which 214 have been recovered.

He asked those who looted the guns to return those to the nearest police station, failing which a mass combing operation will be launched.

The government has initiated many steps to bring back stranded people from different parts of the state such as Churachandpur, Ukhrul, Imphal West, Imphal East and Kangpokpi districts, he said.

A cabinet panel has been formed to oversee the movement of the stranded people to their respective places, he said.

The SPs have been directed to identify vulnerable areas and ensure round-the-clock provision of full-proof security and protection for land and property, in the absence of their owners. They have been directed to take immediate action as per law against persons attempting to loot or occupy such land and property, Singh said.

The situation in Manipur is fast returning to normal, says Kuldeep Singh, Security Advisor to the chief minister.

He told reporters that 218 FIRs were registered against miscreants involved in the rioting.

Violent clashes broke out in the northeastern state after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the 10 hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, leading to the deaths of at least 54 people.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal valley. Tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- constitute another 40 per cent of the population and live in the hill districts.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : N Biren Singh Manipur Manipur govt

First Published: May 08 2023 | 11:21 PM IST

Latest News

View More

At record 795 tonnes, RBI's gold reserves see sharp on-year spike

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Oyo may log positive Ebitda of $50-55 million this FY, says Moody's

Moody’s
4 min read

NCLT sends notice to SpiceJet on lessor's insolvency plea, seeks reply

The Delhi-bound SpiceJet airplane following its emergency landing after it caught fire mid-air, at Jai Prakash Narayan Airport, in Patna (Photo: PTI)
1 min read

Three entities of SAIL supply special desired grade steel for Central Vista

SAIL
2 min read

At least 100 people killed in Sudan's Darfur clashes: Doctors' union

Sudan clashes, Sudan
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

New lithium reserves in Rajasthan can help India reduce dependency on China

Lithium reserves
5 min read

Oil Ministry panel proposes ban on 4-wheeler diesel vehicles by 2027

traffic, cars, coronavirus, automobile, traffic, roads, transport, vehicles, PE, passenger, people, pollution
2 min read

LIVE: Internet ban in Manipur till May 13, CM says high-level inquiry soon

Manipur violence
2 min read

DGCA orders Go First to stop selling air tickets with immediate effect

Go First
2 min read

MiG-21 crashes in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh; three women killed, pilot safe

MiG 21, indian air force, iaf
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon