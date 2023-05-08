close

Women Naval officers shining in various roles and missions served by them

The panel discussion was held as part of side events ahead of the third meeting of the G20 Development Working Group, which will begin in Goa on Tuesday

Press Trust of India Panaji
Last Updated : May 08 2023 | 10:48 PM IST
Indian Navy's Lieutenant Commander (Lt Cdr) Disha Amrith, who led the naval contingent of 144 sailors at this year's Republic Day parade in New Delhi, on Monday said women are unique in themselves and they shine in whatever responsibility they are entrusted with.

She said many young women were inspired by her leadership role at the annual parade and wanted to emulate her. Lt Cdr Amrith, who is an observer with the Navy's Dornier 228 marine patrol aircraft, narrated her experience of leading the contingent at Kartavya Path (the stretch of road from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate which was earlier known as Rajpath) during a panel discussion on Women's leadership in the uniformed services here. The panel discussion was held as part of side events ahead of the third meeting of the G20 Development Working Group, which will begin in Goa on Tuesday. India currently holds the presidency of G20 or Group of 20, an influential bloc that comprises 19 countries and the European Union. I led the Naval contingent at the Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path this year and the response that I received from a lot of young girls and women in uniform and even those not donning uniform was spectacular, she said, speaking in the session moderated by Samir Saran, president, Observer Research Foundation (ORF). After the parade, Lt Cdr Amrith recalled how young girls and women came to her and said even they want to do what she has done.

They wanted to lead the contingent. So, the kind of mindset they had was to lead, not just to participate, she said. The naval aviation officer said she believes women are unique in themselves and that is why they will always shine in whatever role they are given. Speaking about the role of women during humanitarian relief operations undertaken by the Indian Navy, another speaker, Lt Cdr Tavishi Singh, said women are better placed to handle such situations. When parents (to whom the Navy reaches for help) see the women working, their thought process changes, she said. Lt Cdr Singh said she received several calls after relief missions from parents asking her how their daughters can join the Armed Forces or become medical professionals. Surgeon Commander Shazia Khan of the Indian Navy, participating in the panel discussion, said the practice of getting women on board during medical missions started only in the last 4 to 5 years. She said having women as first responders in the Indian Navy or the Army is exciting as that is something youngsters look forward to doing.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 08 2023 | 11:16 PM IST

