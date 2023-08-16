Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.21%)
65539.42 + 137.50
Nifty (0.16%)
19465.00 + 30.45
Nifty Midcap (0.08%)
37801.65 + 31.45
Nifty Smallcap (-0.10%)
5329.60 -5.45
Nifty Bank (-0.33%)
43946.40 -144.55
Heatmap

Delhi L-G gives nod to creation of 37 extra posts in consumer commission

The sanctioned strength of members at present is five, which includes the President and three courts, two division benches and one single-member bench

Vinai Kumar Saxena

Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor, Vinai Kumar Saxena

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2023 | 5:48 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena has approved the proposal for creating 37 additional posts of various categories in Delhi State Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission, Raj Niwas officials said on Wednesday.
This will provide a major boost to consumer grievance redressal in the city, they said.
The proposal for the creation of additional posts was mooted in June 2020, keeping in view the pendency of cases.
As on March 1, 2020, the total number of cases pending for disposal in the State Commission was 7,760, which comprised 5,848 complaints that included execution applications and 1,912 appeals and revision petitions.
This will provide a major fillip to transparency and speedy redressal of grievances of the common people, something that the LG has been pioneering ever since he took over in May last year, the official said.
The sanctioned strength of members at present is five, which includes the President and three courts, two division benches and one single-member bench.

Also Read

Delhi LG gives nod to convene MCD House, hold mayoral poll on February 22

Maha: Governor-designate Ramesh Bais to be sworn-in on Saturday

UIDAI, labour ministry top performers in grievance redressal index

Delhi LG, CM meet at Raj Niwas to discuss DERC chairperson appointment

Important roads, hotels linked to G20 meet being revamped: Raj Niwas

'Peace in Manipur can't be achieved until 6,000 looted weapons recovered'

LGBT community members should be treated with love, affection: Karnataka HC

Watches, sculpture pay homage to first aircraft carrier INS Vikrant R11

Congress won't ban Bajrang Dal in Madhya Pradesh, says Digvijaya Singh

Environmentalists in bulk quit Twitter after Musk takeover, research finds

The finance department had concurred with the proposal and will make financial provisions for the posts being created.
It is to be noted that the Ministry of Home Affairs on January 1, 1997, delegated powers to the Delhi government for the creation of posts on both plan as well as non-plan sides under Group A, B, C and D.
Therefore, all categories of permanent, temporary or supernumerary posts in any office in the Department of GNCTD can now be created with the concurrence of the finance department and approval of the lieutenant governor, the official said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : V K Saxena Delhi

First Published: Aug 16 2023 | 5:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesGold-Silver PriceHyundai-General Motors DealStock to watch todayIMD Weather Update TodayThe Vaccine WarPM-eBus SewaiPhone 15 ProductionUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Coal India capex spending grows 8.5% to Rs 4,700 cr in Apr-Jul: OfficialsM&M expects to produce 200K EVs from upcoming Chakan plant by 2029: Nakra

India News

Schools, colleges in Himachal to remain shut today, death toll rises to 57Yamuna's water level in Delhi rises again amid rains in Himachal

Technology News

Australian court fines Dell unit $6.5 mn for misleading customersApple AirPods to be made in India at Foxconn factory in Hyderabad

Economy News

Govt to launch Vishwakarma Yojana for skilled traditional craftsmenIndia's fuel sales slow down due to monsoon rains, shows prelim data
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon