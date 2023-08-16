Delhi L-G gives nod to creation of 37 extra posts in consumer commission

Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena has approved the proposal for creating 37 additional posts of various categories in Delhi State Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission, Raj Niwas officials said on Wednesday.

This will provide a major boost to consumer grievance redressal in the city, they said.

The proposal for the creation of additional posts was mooted in June 2020, keeping in view the pendency of cases.

As on March 1, 2020, the total number of cases pending for disposal in the State Commission was 7,760, which comprised 5,848 complaints that included execution applications and 1,912 appeals and revision petitions.

This will provide a major fillip to transparency and speedy redressal of grievances of the common people, something that the LG has been pioneering ever since he took over in May last year, the official said.

The sanctioned strength of members at present is five, which includes the President and three courts, two division benches and one single-member bench.

Also Read Delhi LG gives nod to convene MCD House, hold mayoral poll on February 22 Maha: Governor-designate Ramesh Bais to be sworn-in on Saturday UIDAI, labour ministry top performers in grievance redressal index Delhi LG, CM meet at Raj Niwas to discuss DERC chairperson appointment Important roads, hotels linked to G20 meet being revamped: Raj Niwas 'Peace in Manipur can't be achieved until 6,000 looted weapons recovered' LGBT community members should be treated with love, affection: Karnataka HC Watches, sculpture pay homage to first aircraft carrier INS Vikrant R11 Congress won't ban Bajrang Dal in Madhya Pradesh, says Digvijaya Singh Environmentalists in bulk quit Twitter after Musk takeover, research finds

The finance department had concurred with the proposal and will make financial provisions for the posts being created.

It is to be noted that the Ministry of Home Affairs on January 1, 1997, delegated powers to the Delhi government for the creation of posts on both plan as well as non-plan sides under Group A, B, C and D.

Therefore, all categories of permanent, temporary or supernumerary posts in any office in the Department of GNCTD can now be created with the concurrence of the finance department and approval of the lieutenant governor, the official said.