Watches, sculpture pay homage to first aircraft carrier INS Vikrant R11

Touted to be a first-of-its-kind marriage between art, history and innovation, marketplace HEFTY.art, renowned sculptor Arzan Khambatta and watchmaker Bangalore Watch Company on Wednesday announced a new collection paying homage to the legendary INS Vikrant R11.

The exclusive collection, crafted from the reclaimed metal of the revered warship, includes five exclusive sculptures designed by Khambatta and a limited-edition series of 70 wristwatches created by Bangalore Watch Company.

The creations will be further fortified with HEFTY.art's digital non-fungible tokens (NFTs), infusing them with authenticity and security in the digital realm, a press release stated.

The Mumbai-based artist is recreating his existing sculpture of INS Vikrant at Lions Gate, Mumbai and will sculpt five unique representations of the monumental warship.

Complementing the sculptures are the limited-edition wristwatches incorporating the warship's metal, establishing a tangible connection between heritage and timekeeping.

Each of the 70 watches will feature cases made from marine-grade steel, sapphire crystals for durability and a La Joux-Perret Swiss-made automatic movement with an impressive 68-hour power reserve.

Also Read GATE Result 2023: IIT Kanpur likely to release GATE result tomorrow RBI Grade B recruitment 2023: Application process begins for 291 posts GATE 2023: IIT Kanpur to release scorecard today at official website IIT Kanpur released GATE Toppers List 2023: Checkout complete details Rajnath to address Naval Commanders conference onboard INS Vikrant Monday Congress won't ban Bajrang Dal in Madhya Pradesh, says Digvijaya Singh Environmentalists in bulk quit Twitter after Musk takeover, research finds 69,523 grievances redressed in July, Sikkim tops N East complaint disposal Nuh court sends Bajrangi to custody, associates will be nabbed soon: Police PM Modi greets WHO DG ahead of global summit on traditional medicine

"The INS Vikrant R11, an emblem of India's naval prowess, served as an essential protector of the nation's seas during its tenure from 1961 to 1997. Notably, it was the first aircraft carrier in Asia, showcasing its significance in history. The collaboration seeks to memorialize this historic legacy by infusing its metal into the uniquely crafted art pieces that exceed multiple mediums," said Kanishq Chhabria, co-founder of HEFTY.art.

India's first aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, with pennant number R11, was built for the British Royal Navy as HMS (Her Majesty's Ship) Hercules on October 14, 1943. It was commissioned in the British Royal Navy in 1945.

After World War II ended, the ship's construction was stopped. It was later sold to India in 1957 in an incomplete condition.

This collaboration further marks a revolutionary use of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in the collectibles sector.

The digital tokens will serve as unalterable certificates of authenticity and ownership. Their presence on the blockchain guarantees the perpetual integrity of these cherished creations, preserving their value and heritage.

"The five sculptures will create awareness with a wider audience about India's Naval history and the INS Vikrant. As the NFT market continues to grow, it will undoubtedly facilitate a wider reach and open new opportunities to connect with a global audience of art enthusiasts, historians, and collectors," said Khambatta in a statement.

The collection, currently available for reservations and purchases, include limited-edition wristwatches priced at Rs 2.12 lakh and sculptures -- which can be acquired by redeeming the corresponding NFTs on the HEFTY.art platform -- priced at Rs 7.50 lakh.