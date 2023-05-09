close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

UIDAI, labour ministry top performers in grievance redressal index

Ministries and departments getting 1,500 and more grievances are categorised into Group A whereas those receiving less than 1,500 are under Group B category

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Adhaar, UIDAI

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

2 min read Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 10:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) and the Ministry of Labour and Employment are the top performers in the grievance redressal index, an official statement issued said on Tuesday.

The index is part of the Centralised Public Grievance Redressal and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) monthly report for April 2023 released by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG).

The report provides a detailed analysis of the types and categories of public grievances and the nature of disposal.

"Disposal of grievances in the central secretariat has been on an upward trend with the pendency on its downward trend," the statement said.

The progress for April 2023 indicates 1,06,847 grievances redressed by central ministries and departments with an average disposal time of 17 days/grievance and a pendency level of 67,932 cases in the central secretariat, it said.

"Unique Identification Authority of India and the Ministry of Labour and Employment are the top performers in the grievance redressal index within Group A for April 2023. The Department of Financial Services (Pension Reforms) and NITI Aayog are the top performers in the grievance redressal index within Group B for April 2023," the statement said.

Also Read

International Labour Day: Celebrations, history, and all you need to know

Sebi proposes major changes in investor grievance redressal mechanism

Labour Day 2023: History, Evolvement, Importance, Celebration of day

Verify Aadhaar before accepting it as proof of identity, says UIDAI

Aadhaar Mitra: Everything you need to know about UIDAI's AI-based chatbot

TN Cabinet reshuffle: TRB Rajaa inducted in Stalin-led council of ministers

Social media appeal to voters outside polling area not under law: EC

Market regulator issues legal notices to PTC India Financial Services

Prez Droupadi Murmu confers eight Kirti Chakras, 29 Shaurya Chakras

Sebi levies Rs 3.5 mn penalty on 7 entities for non-genuine trades

The grievance redressal index has been developed to assist the ministries and departments to review and streamline their grievance redressal system and have a comparative assessment with other ministries/departments.

Ministries and departments getting 1,500 and more grievances are categorised into Group A whereas those receiving less than 1,500 are under Group B category.

"For central ministries/departments, 4,386 grievances have received the rating of excellent and very good, directly from the citizens, in the feedbacks collected by the BSNL call centre from 1st April to 30, 2023," the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : UIDAI Labour Ministry Public grievances

First Published: May 09 2023 | 10:35 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Markets too optimistic on interest rate reversal, says Hechler-Fayd'herbe

Credit Suisse
2 min read
Premium

SHE can coexist with enterprise

SHE can coexist with enterprise
5 min read

Social media appeal to voters outside polling area not under law: EC

Election Commission of India, eci, Election Commission
3 min read
Premium

Stressing stability

Illustration: Binay Sinha
3 min read

Lionel Messi to play for Saudi Arabia in £522-million 'done deal'

Lionel Messi
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

LIVE: Minister Nasar dropped, TRP Raja inducted in TN Cabinet Reshuffle

Russia may ease norms for Indian dairy imports
1 min read

Municipal Corporations on WhatsApp: Know cities, services, and how it works

WhatsApp
3 min read

Cheetah from Africa dies in Kuno National Park, 3rd fatality in 42 days

One of the eight cheetahs brought from Namibia taking a rest in Kuno National Park, in Sheopur on Sunday.
1 min read

Now lessors seek deregistration of additional 13 Go First planes

Go First
1 min read
Premium

Livestock, fishing see highest decadal gross value of output growth

Livestock
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon