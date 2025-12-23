Tuesday, December 23, 2025 | 03:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Health / Is stress driving compulsive porn use in India? What a Nimhans study found

Is stress driving compulsive porn use in India? What a Nimhans study found

A Nimhans study links anxiety, stress to problematic pornography use in Indian adults, highlighting early exposure, compulsive patterns and need to address coping and mental health, not just behaviour

pornography use, porn addiction India

For some users, pornography shifts from recreation to a coping mechanism for stress and anxiety, find a new study. (Photo: AdobeStock)

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Some adults report difficulty controlling their pornography use, and a new study by Nimhans, Bengaluru, suggests that anxiety and stress may play a key role in such patterns.
 
A new study titled Indian adults’ problematic pornography use: psychological correlates and predictors by researchers at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (Nimhans), Bengaluru, published in the journal Geopsychiatry, finds that anxiety and stress are strongly linked to problematic pornography use. Based on an online survey of adults who reported difficulties with their porn use, the study also shows that early exposure may increase the risk of compulsive patterns later in life.
 

What is problematic pornography use?

Problematic pornography use (PPU) does not mean watching porn occasionally or out of curiosity. Researchers describe PPU as a pattern of compulsive consumption that continues despite emotional distress, guilt, social problems or interference with daily life.
 
In this study, participants showed addiction-like features such as cravings, tolerance, withdrawal and repeated failed attempts to cut down.

How common is pornography use in India today?

According to the study, pornography consumption has risen sharply in recent decades, driven by what researchers call the “triple A” factors: accessibility, affordability and anonymity. Smartphones, cheap data and private browsing have made explicit content easier than ever to access.

Also Read

Pakistan International Airlines, PIA, Pakistan airlines

Pakistan's national airline PIA is up for sale: Who are the 3 bidders?

Sunil Gavaskar

Delhi HC orders Meta, X to remove posts misusing Sunil Gavaskar's identity

Money, finance

Aadhaar to UPI, key policy changes that shaped your money in 2025

Employees Provident Fund Organisation, EPFO

EPFO to fix EPS contribution errors: Here's what it means for pensions

Ola Electric rolls out Hyperservice Centres with same-day service guarantee

Ola Electric rolls out Hyperservice Centres with same-day service guarantee

What did the Nimhans study examine?

The researchers conducted an online survey of 112 Indian adults aged 18 to 46 who reported problems related to pornography use. Participants were assessed using standard psychological tools measuring depression, anxiety and stress; pornography cravings; motives for pornography use such as stress relief or boredom; and addiction-related symptoms such as relapse and withdrawal. The aim was to understand not just how much people watched, but why they watched and how it connected to their mental health.

What were the key findings of the study?

According to the study, problematic pornography use showed strong positive links with anxiety, stress, depression and intense cravings. Among these, anxiety and the use of pornography as a stress-relief tool emerged as the strongest predictors.
 
In simple terms, people experiencing psychological distress were more likely to turn to pornography as a coping mechanism, and that coping strategy often made things worse, not better.
 
According to the researchers, pornography may offer short-term emotional relief, especially during periods of stress. But over time, reliance on it can deepen feelings of shame, guilt and loss of control.
 
This can create a vicious cycle: distress fuels excessive use, and excessive use intensifies emotional distress. Modern addiction models describe this as emotional dysregulation, or difficulty managing uncomfortable feelings without escaping into compulsive behaviours.

Does early exposure to pornography affect later risk?

The study found that earlier exposure to pornography was linked to a higher risk of problematic use later in life. Early exposure may reinforce cravings over time and push some users towards more extreme content to achieve the same emotional or sexual response.
 
This escalation can strengthen compulsive patterns, making it harder to disengage as adults.

What does this mean for treatment and mental health care?

The findings suggest that simply telling people to “stop watching porn” misses the point. Effective intervention needs to address underlying anxiety, stress and emotional coping styles.
 
Evidence-based therapies such as cognitive behavioural therapy, acceptance-based approaches and mindfulness interventions may help individuals regulate emotions, reduce cravings and manage shame, rather than focusing only on behaviour control.
 
The researchers call for larger and more diverse studies, including qualitative research that explores lived experiences. Understanding how gender, relationships, culture and morality interact with pornography use will be crucial for designing effective public health responses in India. 

Since you're already here

…and clearly interested in your health, take a moment to explore our varied range of stories on wellness, medical research, and public health insights.

For more health updates, follow #HealthWithBS 
This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

More From This Section

winter dehydration

What happens to the body if you don't drink enough water in winters?

belly fat, obesity

Why does belly fat rise after 30 even when diet and workouts stay same?

health trends India 2025

From fibremaxxing to GLP-1s: What were India's top health trends in 2025?

Delhi Air Pollution

Why men in Delhi breathe more toxic air than women, a five-year study finds

Shahid Mira on kids health

Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput share small habits that keep their kids healthy

Topics : Health with BS BS Web Reports porn Mental health health news Health Ministry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayMotilal Oswal Stock PickGold-Silver Price TodayTop Football Moments in 2025Ed Sheeran's Weight Loss JourneyWho is Motaleb SikdarTech Wrap December 22Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon