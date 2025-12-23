Security tightened outside Bangladesh High Commission ahead of VHP protest

Security was beefed up outside the Bangladesh High Commission here on Tuesday ahead of a protest by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal over attacks on Hindus in the neighbouring country.
The area has been secured with three layers of barricading and more force from the police and paramilitary.
VIDEO | Delhi: Security has been significantly beefed up at the Bangladesh High Commission, with additional personnel deployed and strict checks in place, as authorities maintain heightened vigilance around the premises. (Full video available on PTI Videos -… pic.twitter.com/Rvx5lAhh2j— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 23, 2025
The VHP and Bajrang Dal have announced a demonstration at the high commission building to denounce alleged atrocities against Hindus and vandalism of their religious places in Bangladesh.
Several protesters were seen holding banners and placards, raising slogans at the embassy.
