Tuesday, December 23, 2025 | 12:19 PM IST
Security tightened outside Bangladesh High Commission ahead of VHP protest

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

Security was beefed up outside the Bangladesh High Commission here on Tuesday ahead of a protest by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal over attacks on Hindus in the neighbouring country.

The area has been secured with three layers of barricading and more force from the police and paramilitary.

"We have stepped up security in view of the protest. Barricades have been put in place and forces deployed to prevent any untoward incident," a police officer said.

The VHP and Bajrang Dal have announced a demonstration at the high commission building to denounce alleged atrocities against Hindus and vandalism of their religious places in Bangladesh.

Several protesters were seen holding banners and placards, raising slogans at the embassy.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Bangladesh India-Bangladesh VHP Delhi Police

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

